Oklahoma congressman announces bill allowing tribes to compact with state without federal intervention post-McGirt

U.S. Rep. Tom Cole announced his introduction Tuesday of legislation that, if approved, would grant two tribes the option to enter into compacts with the state of Oklahoma over criminal jurisdiction without the need for involvement from federal officials.
Cole issued a statement Tuesday saying the proposal for the Cherokee and Chickasaw nations is the product of "several months" of "serious and productive conversations with law enforcement officers across the Fourth District of Oklahoma," which includes part of the Chickasaw Nation.
He said the legislation would provide "an immediate solution to the urgent issues facing law enforcement, giving them clarity to enforce the law, keep dangerous criminals behind bars and ensure justice is served.”
The ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma determined the Muscogee Nation remained legally intact and that as a result the state did not have jurisdiction to pursue criminal cases over incidents involving either a defendant or victim who is a tribal citizen within the tribe's boundaries.
Prosecutors, including Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, have expressed frustration over their view the U.S. Supreme Court's decision runs counter to the practices of district attorneys' offices for decades.
Rogers County District Attorney Matt Ballard has said before he believes the ruling in the case of Jimcy McGirt, a Seminole Nation citizen accused of sex crimes within Muscogee Nation boundaries, could result in people being untimely freed from prison because of federal statute of limitations laws.
Cole did not reference specific cases in his statement but said he believed there were "immediate issues" facing law enforcement because of the Supreme Court's ruling.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has since applied the precedent in the McGirt case to five of the state's largest tribes: Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole. Their collective jurisdiction spans much of eastern Oklahoma.
Based on the McGirt ruling, the appellate court has tossed numerous convictions, including in death penalty cases, it has determined must be pursued in federal or tribal courts.
First-degree murder does not have a federal statute of limitations, but only one tribe — the Sac and Fox Nation — permits the use of capital punishment against its citizens. Most other crimes have a three-year statute of limitations in the federal court system.
Cole, who himself is a Chickasaw Nation citizen, said his proposed bill does not mandate how the Cherokee and Chickasaw nations should form their compact agreements with the state. The Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole nations are not a part of the bill but could be incorporated in the future if they express interest.
"The legislation would give them an avenue to decide independently, rightly ensuring that any decision directly affecting Oklahoma or these tribes is made at the state and local level," Cole said in his statement. "Indeed, Oklahomans are the best suited for making decisions that affect their own unique communities."
A copy of Cole's bill states it will not have any impact on a tribe's sovereign immunity or invalidates any other agreement it had in place with the state before the Act is enacted.
Any prospective compact about criminal jurisdiction is required to state the geographic boundaries of the tribe involved, clearly define which types of crimes district attorneys may prosecute and provide a mechanism for the agreement to either be amended or revoked upon proper request.
Additionally, it includes a provision stating anyone sentenced by a tribe to more than six months in prison can mandate the term be served at "the nearest appropriate federal facility."