Oklahoma congressman announces bill allowing tribes to compact with state without federal intervention post-McGirt

Cole did not reference specific cases in his statement but said he believed there were "immediate issues" facing law enforcement because of the Supreme Court's ruling.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has since applied the precedent in the McGirt case to five of the state's largest tribes: Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole. Their collective jurisdiction spans much of eastern Oklahoma.

Based on the McGirt ruling, the appellate court has tossed numerous convictions, including in death penalty cases, it has determined must be pursued in federal or tribal courts.

First-degree murder does not have a federal statute of limitations, but only one tribe — the Sac and Fox Nation — permits the use of capital punishment against its citizens. Most other crimes have a three-year statute of limitations in the federal court system.

Cole, who himself is a Chickasaw Nation citizen, said his proposed bill does not mandate how the Cherokee and Chickasaw nations should form their compact agreements with the state. The Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole nations are not a part of the bill but could be incorporated in the future if they express interest.