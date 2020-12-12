 Skip to main content
Oklahoma City police fatally shoot man during parking lot encounter

A Black man was shot and killed by Oklahoma City police Friday afternoon after reportedly threatening officers with a knife.

The incident occurred around noon in the parking lot of a business in the 2100 block of West Hefner Road, where officers responded to a call of a man bothering customers outside a store.

Authorities said officers found a man matching the description of the person who was holding a knife.

According to reports, the first officer at the scene confronted the man. The man came toward the officer, and the officer backed away and called for backup, according to police.

The rest of the story can be read at The Oklahoman. A subscription may be required. 

