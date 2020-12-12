Oklahoma City police fatally shoot man during parking lot encounter

A Black man was shot and killed by Oklahoma City police Friday afternoon after reportedly threatening officers with a knife.

The incident occurred around noon in the parking lot of a business in the 2100 block of West Hefner Road, where officers responded to a call of a man bothering customers outside a store.

Authorities said officers found a man matching the description of the person who was holding a knife.

According to reports, the first officer at the scene confronted the man. The man came toward the officer, and the officer backed away and called for backup, according to police.