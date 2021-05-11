Oklahoma authorities charge 33 people as part of federal child pornography investigation

Johnson also said the amount of crimes have have started being reported show the importance of working in partnership with other agencies. Most of the Northern District of Oklahoma is in either the Cherokee Reservation or the Muscogee Reservation, and 14 of the cases in Operation Clean Sweep are under tribal jurisdiction with either Native American victims or defendants under Indian Country statutes.

Johnson said the federal government has increased its ability to work on the expanding number of tribal cases after the Supreme Court ruling and is dedicated to helping Native American victims.

"We know Native American children suffer suffer abuse and exploitation at a disproportionately higher rate than other demographics," Johnson said. "The department of justice, is focusing our efforts to help Native American children and families have multiple avenues to report these crimes and have victim support."

Johnson said state, local, tribal and federal agencies have had a long tradition of cooperation, and that cooperation is even more important when it comes to protecting child victims.

"That cooperation has proven invaluable to upholding our public safety mission," Johnson said. "I appreciate our leaders that are here and the men and women who make it a mission to protect our children.

"And for those who would prey on children, this office and all the individuals standing behind me will investigate and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."

