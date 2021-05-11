Oklahoma authorities charge 33 people as part of federal child pornography investigation

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma has charged 33 people with federal child pornography and enticement charges.
The alleged child predators were charged as a result of the four-month undercover Operation Clean Sweep initiated in December 2020 by the Northern District of Oklahoma that partnered with over a dozen local, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement agencies to protect children in northeastern Oklahoma from predators.
Of the 33 defendants, 12 have pleaded guilty, acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said, and the operation discovered and rescued 12 child victims.
"Make no mistake, downloading, viewing, trading and sharing child pornography is not a passive, consensual or harmless act," Johnson said. "Child sex material depicts horrific crimes being committed against the most vulnerable members of our society — children.
Johnson said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused child pornography over the internet to increase exponentially due to lockdowns and work-from-home environments. He said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received more than 65 million child pornography files in nearly 22 million CyberTipline reports, the highest numbers ever recorded and a 28% increase from 2019.
"I want to encourage parents, teacher and members of the community to communicate with your children about what platforms they're on and what they're using," Johnson said. "Whether you're a family member, a teacher or a friend, we have the power to stop the victimization of our children."
Johnson also said the amount of crimes have have started being reported show the importance of working in partnership with other agencies. Most of the Northern District of Oklahoma is in either the Cherokee Reservation or the Muscogee Reservation, and 14 of the cases in Operation Clean Sweep are under tribal jurisdiction with either Native American victims or defendants under Indian Country statutes.
Johnson said the federal government has increased its ability to work on the expanding number of tribal cases after the Supreme Court ruling and is dedicated to helping Native American victims.
"We know Native American children suffer suffer abuse and exploitation at a disproportionately higher rate than other demographics," Johnson said. "The department of justice, is focusing our efforts to help Native American children and families have multiple avenues to report these crimes and have victim support."
Johnson said state, local, tribal and federal agencies have had a long tradition of cooperation, and that cooperation is even more important when it comes to protecting child victims.
"That cooperation has proven invaluable to upholding our public safety mission," Johnson said. "I appreciate our leaders that are here and the men and women who make it a mission to protect our children.
"And for those who would prey on children, this office and all the individuals standing behind me will investigate and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."