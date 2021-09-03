Oklahoma AG dismisses appeal targeting McGirt after state court reverses course on death-row convicts

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor announced Friday he was dismissing the state’s appeal before the U.S. Supreme Court in a death row case aimed at overturning or minimizing the impact of the McGirt decision after achieving a favorable ruling in state court last month.
The state of Oklahoma asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case of death-row inmate Shaun Michael Bosse after a state appellate court in April threw out his convictions and death sentences.
In vacating the convictions and death sentences, the state court acknowledged that the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling also applied to Bosse, after finding that the Chickasaw Nation’s reservation — where the killings occurred — had not been disestablished by Congress, leaving the state without criminal jurisdiction.
The McGirt ruling, issued in July 2020, found that the Muscogee Nation reservation dating to the 1860s, had never been disestablished by Congress. The ruling meant the state of Oklahoma did not have criminal jurisdiction to prosecute crimes occurring within the reservation and involving American Indians. The ruling has since been expanded to include the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole Nation reservations.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruling favoring Bosse was stayed by the U.S. Supreme Court after it agreed in May to take the state’s appeal.
O’Connor’s office, in a written statement, said the case was dismissed after “securing a major victory in the state’s case against him earlier this week.”
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rescinded its earlier decision on Bosse and reinstated his first-degree murder convictions and death sentences awarded in the 2010 killings of a McClain County mother and her two children.
The ruling came after the appellate court determined Aug. 12 in an unrelated Pushmataha County case that the McGirt decision was not retroactive, meaning the state retained jurisdiction in cases occurring prior to the McGirt ruling.
The ruling overturned a decision by Associate District Judge Jana Wallace in Pushmataha County that said the McGirt decision applied in a case involving Clifton Parrish, convicted of second-degree murder.
The state of Oklahoma has launched several legal strategies aimed at limiting or overturning the McGirt decision since it was issued.
“Public safety is my number one concern, and I will never stop fighting for justice for the victims of crime, such as the Chickasaw family murdered by Bosse,” O’Connor said, in a written statement. “Although the Bosse case has now been resolved, many other criminal convictions were overturned because of the McGirt decision.
“Each case is important to the victims of the terrible crimes at issue, so we will continue to appeal these decisions to the U.S. Supreme Court. Each appeal also presents the Supreme Court with an opportunity to overrule McGirt or limit its ongoing impact on the people of Oklahoma.”
The state currently has nine petitions before the U.S. Supreme Court that are aimed at overturning or limiting the McGirt decision; none of those, like Bosse's case, involve a death sentence.
Meanwhile, Stephen Greetham, senior counsel for the Chickasaw Nation, reacted to the state’s decision to dismiss the Bosse appeal.
The Chickasaw, Cherokee, Choctaw and Muscogee Nations have all argued in friend of the court filings that McGirt is retroactive to include crimes that occurred prior to the McGirt ruling.
“As we said when it first came down, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals’ ruling in Wallace mooted the State’s petition,” Greethham said. “The appeals court drove that point home earlier this week when, on its own motion, it withdrew its Bosse ruling. With finality closer at hand, our thoughts remain with the family victimized in this heinous case.
“If the State continues trying to overturn rather than implement the law, we will continue to shine a light in court on the risks that attend their placing political position ahead of the public’s interest in the law.
“In the meantime, we renew our call for all governments to work together out of our shared commitment to the public’s safety and effective law enforcement.”