Oklahoma AG dismisses appeal targeting McGirt after state court reverses course on death-row convicts

“Each case is important to the victims of the terrible crimes at issue, so we will continue to appeal these decisions to the U.S. Supreme Court. Each appeal also presents the Supreme Court with an opportunity to overrule McGirt or limit its ongoing impact on the people of Oklahoma.”

The state currently has nine petitions before the U.S. Supreme Court that are aimed at overturning or limiting the McGirt decision; none of those, like Bosse's case, involve a death sentence.

Meanwhile, Stephen Greetham, senior counsel for the Chickasaw Nation, reacted to the state’s decision to dismiss the Bosse appeal.

The Chickasaw, Cherokee, Choctaw and Muscogee Nations have all argued in friend of the court filings that McGirt is retroactive to include crimes that occurred prior to the McGirt ruling.

“As we said when it first came down, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals’ ruling in Wallace mooted the State’s petition,” Greethham said. “The appeals court drove that point home earlier this week when, on its own motion, it withdrew its Bosse ruling. With finality closer at hand, our thoughts remain with the family victimized in this heinous case.