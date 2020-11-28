 Skip to main content
OKC police union issues statement in support of officers after shooting death of teen boy

A top leader of the Oklahoma City police union issued a statement Friday supporting officers involved in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy suspected in an armed robbery.

“Our brave officers leave their families behind and walk into dangerous situations every day to protect and serve this community,” Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 123 Vice President Mark Nelson said. “Officers often provide commands in tense moments to ensure the safety of all individuals involved. Police training and experience tells us furtive movements and a lack of following commands present a deadly threat.”

On Nov. 23, Oklahoma City police shot and killed Stavian Rodriguez at Okie Gas Express, 7917 S Western Ave., where a clerk reported locking Rodriguez inside the store and fleeing to safety.

The deadly shooting drew immediate criticism from local activists, many of whom spent the summer protesting the police-involved shooting deaths of Oklahomans, and others around the country.

