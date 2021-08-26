OHP to conduct ENDUI checkpoint in Tulsa County on Friday night

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced Thursday they, along with several local agencies, will conduct an ENDUI checkpoint Friday night in Tulsa County.

From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday night, troopers, Tulsa County deputies and Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police will have a sobriety checkpoint focused on impaired drivers.

A specific location was not disclosed in a news release announcing the effort.

The troopers, deputies and officers will also conduct high-visibility patrols before, during and after the checkpoint across the agencies' multiple jurisdictions in Tulsa County looking for impaired drivers, according to the release.

"This simple choice could save countless lives in Oklahoma, which is the focus of these events," a news release states.

A DUI conviction can cost a driver up to $10,000 in Oklahoma, and drivers can injure or kill themselves and others in a crash.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol encourages anyone who may be under the influence of alcohol or other substance to call a ride-share service or have a designated driver with them.

"Have fun and enjoy life, but do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance," they said. "The cost is too high."