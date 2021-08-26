OHP to conduct DUI checkpoint in Tulsa County on Friday night

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and area agencies will conduct a DUI checkpoint Friday night in Tulsa County, the state agency announced Thursday.

From 9 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday, troopers, Tulsa County deputies and Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department officers will have a sobriety checkpoint focused on impaired drivers.

A specific location was not disclosed in a news release announcing the effort.

The troopers, deputies and officers will also conduct high-visibility patrols before, during and after the checkpoint across the agencies' multiple jurisdictions in Tulsa County looking for impaired drivers, according to the release.

The choice not to drive while impaired "could save countless lives in Oklahoma, which is the focus of these events," a news release states.

Besides the fact that drivers can injure or kill themselves and others in a crash, a DUI conviction can cost a driver up to $10,000 in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol encourages anyone who may be under the influence of alcohol or other substances to call a ride-share service or have a designated sober person drive.

"Have fun and enjoy life, but do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance," the agency said. "The cost is too high."