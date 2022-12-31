Officers fatally shoot weapon-wielding man following overnight pursuit

A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting following a vehicle pursuit early Saturday.

Tulsa police officers were dispatched about 3:30 a.m. to assist a member of the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police Department on an attempted traffic stop near 8100 South Riverside Drive, according to a press release from the Tulsa Police Department.

TPD officers converged on the area near the tribe’s River Spirit Casino Resort and joined in a pursuit in which the fleeing man pointed a gun from his vehicle and fired shots, police said in the release.

TPD officers used “stop sticks” to deflate the tires of the fleeing vehicle, which pulled into the Rose Hill Memorial Park cemetery at 4161 East Admiral Place. After the vehicle came to a stop in the northeast corner of the cemetery, the man emerged “wielding” what police described as a semiautomatic pistol and a short, pistol-gripped, pump shotgun.

After he ignored their commands, TPD officers and the Lighthorse officer fired shots that struck the man, according to the TPD release. First aid was administered at the scene, but the man died.

TPD officers who discharged their weapons have been put on administrative leave as an investigation continues, the department reported in its release.

No further information was provided in the TPD release about the man who was shot, the Lighthorse officer or why the original traffic stop was initiated.

