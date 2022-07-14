Officers exchange gunfire with man on highway near Tulsa International Airport

A man who engaged in a gun battle with police officers on a highway in north Tulsa early Thursday has been hospitalized.

The situation began before 9 a.m. when an officer noticed a man waving a gun on the side of Oklahoma 11 near Tulsa International Airport, according to Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg.

“When he’s driving, he sees this guy on the side of the road waving a gun around," he said. "The officer pulled over and is talking to him, and they have some kind of exchange. And then there’s an exchange of gunfire between the officer and the suspect.”

One of the officer's shots struck the man in the leg, Meulenberg said. He retreated into a wooded area and then surrendered without incident when additional officers arrived a short time later.

Meulenberg said the man fired at least a couple of shots, as did the officer returning fire.

The man was hospitalized, according to Meulenberg, who said he would remain in custody under guard at the hospital.

Officers reportedly recovered a firearm from the scene with the assistance of a police dog. An investigation is ongoing.