Nuyaka mother charged in killings of two children indicted in federal court

In another case affected by a landmark Supreme Court ruling this summer, a federal grand jury has indicted an Okmulgee County woman on charges in connection with the 2018 shooting deaths of two of her children and wounding of another.

Amy Leann Hall, 40, faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country, according to the indictment, filed in Muskogee federal court.

Hall has been jailed since Nov. 1, 2018, in Okmulgee County after Kayson Toliver, 18; and Kloee Hall, 16, were found shot the same day in their home, located near the community of Nuyaka, southwest of Beggs, the Okmulgee County Sheriff Office said at the time.

Toliver was found dead in the house, while Hall, who has previously been referred to as Kloee Toliver, was declared brain dead about a week later. Authorities have also spelled Toliver differently at times.

Hall is also charged with assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country. While the federal charge is vague, Hall was also charged in state court with shooting at her 14-year-old daughter.

County investigators said at the time that the 14-year-old daughter disarmed her mother after being shot.