Number of open court cases delayed by pandemic going down with mass dockets

District Judge Dawn Moody, who helped organize the Jan. 29 docket and the one on Friday, said she noticed increased interest for the second version of the event after they saw news reports explaining how court proceedings at the convention center would work.

Officials haven’t yet ruled out the possibility of a specialized low-level felony docket in the future, although Moody said that would most likely take place at the courthouse.

What happened Friday and in January “allows for some flexibility for people who are charged with misdemeanors to take care of their cases when we’ve had such a backlog due to the pandemic,” said Assistant District Attorney Kevin Keller, who leads the District Attorney’s Office’s Criminal Division.

“It gives us a chance to kind of ease the burden on the courts but also gives them the chance to resolve their cases and move on with their lives.”

Moody said the success of the January docket led organizers to conclude that the list of potential cases could be larger and that a handful of probation-eligible, nonviolent felony cases could be resolved, as well. She said the mass docket structure allows for more people to appear for court with proper social distancing, often a difficult goal to achieve at the courthouse due to its design and room sizes.