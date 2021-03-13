Number of open court cases delayed by pandemic going down with mass dockets

Before Tulsa County District Court officials saw roughly 150 people in January during a first-of-its-kind mass misdemeanor case docket, attorneys estimated that its impact to courthouse operations during the still-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic equaled about 900 cases.
But after the conclusion of the court’s second mass docket Friday afternoon, the number of open cases on the books is getting closer to manageable levels.
“This really gave us a sense of relief and excitement, resolving some of these cases,” Assistant Public Defender Sarah McManes said.
“The misdemeanor courtrooms on a regular public defender (appearance) day are at times standing room only, and people are waiting in the hallways to speak with an attorney. We’ve been able to serve our clients quicker because we’ve had all hands on deck.”
The court ordered multiple postponements of misdemeanor court dates last year, citing the emergency situation the pandemic created in Oklahoma, creating a backlog of hundreds of cases.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys helped identify about 400 cases that met their criteria to appear on a specialized docket at the Cox Business Convention Center in downtown Tulsa, and roughly 200 people had participated by 3 p.m. Friday.
“Between the past two (mass) dockets, we have been able to dispose of around 300 misdemeanor cases,” McManes said. “This has enabled us to get down closer to a working caseload that we would normally have.”
District Judge Dawn Moody, who helped organize the Jan. 29 docket and the one on Friday, said she noticed increased interest for the second version of the event after they saw news reports explaining how court proceedings at the convention center would work.
Officials haven’t yet ruled out the possibility of a specialized low-level felony docket in the future, although Moody said that would most likely take place at the courthouse.
What happened Friday and in January “allows for some flexibility for people who are charged with misdemeanors to take care of their cases when we’ve had such a backlog due to the pandemic,” said Assistant District Attorney Kevin Keller, who leads the District Attorney’s Office’s Criminal Division.
“It gives us a chance to kind of ease the burden on the courts but also gives them the chance to resolve their cases and move on with their lives.”
Moody said the success of the January docket led organizers to conclude that the list of potential cases could be larger and that a handful of probation-eligible, nonviolent felony cases could be resolved, as well. She said the mass docket structure allows for more people to appear for court with proper social distancing, often a difficult goal to achieve at the courthouse due to its design and room sizes.
Keller, who typically handles felony cases, said postponements implemented due to the pandemic led to a “pretty significant backlog” in the court system, as everything from misdemeanors to felony jury trials was postponed last year.
“We think this docket in particular will be very helpful with the backlog because we’ve had more defendants show up and we are actually pleading more cases,” Moody said of Friday’s event. “Last time, individuals showed up but were passing their cases because they wanted to get something done and realized they needed to have it done prior to being in court.”
She said organizations including Family & Children’s Services had staff proactively making contact with docket participants, which McManes said helped ensure that her office’s clients knew what resources were available to them for jobs, food or other needs before they left the building.
“We also had better deals for our clients, deals that were much more directly proportional to the offense, and we weren’t in a position where clients pleaded to something simply to get out of custody,” she said. “A lot of times, that’s an unfair deal.”
