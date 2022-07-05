North Tulsa County shooting suspect claims it was an accident

A suspect in a north Tulsa County homicide accidentally shot his longtime friend in the chest Sunday after being told the weapon was unloaded, deputies allege in court records.

Tyler James Lewis, 23, of Cleveland, Oklahoma, surrendered to Tulsa County sheriff's deputies on Monday, the day after the fatal shooting of Tyler Lane Kirk.

Lewis faces one count of second-degree murder in Indian Country, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Tulsa federal court.

Deputies found Kirk, also 23, dead with a single gunshot wound to his chest just inside the front door of his residence in the 5600 block of North Gillette Avenue about 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a probable cause affidavit submitted as part of an arrest warrant request.

Kirk was lying on his back with his shirt pulled over his head, his left hand extended above his head and his right hand pointed away from his body, according to the affidavit. A 9 mm handgun was found on the right side of his body.

Kirk’s mother told authorities that her son had mentioned to her about a week ago that his handgun — the weapon found on the floor next to him — was missing and that he thought Lewis had taken it, the affidavit states. She said the two were “longtime” friends.

Kirk’s mother, who was at the residence while deputies investigated her son’s death, also mentioned that her son was left-handed while noting that the gun was found on his right side.

On Monday morning, a neighbor called the police to say he had video camera footage of a man he believed to be Lewis dragging Kirk from his home toward a black pickup parked in the front.

After going back to the residence, the man returned to Kirk’s body and dragged it to the backyard, the neighbor said, according to the affidavit. “Lewis is next seen leaving the residence through the front door and driving away in a pickup," the affidavit says.

Lewis’ girlfriend told deputies that Lewis saiad Kirk had called him crying and that he was going to go by Kirk’s residence and meet her at her parents' home later.

The girlfriend said Lewis was upset and pacing after arriving at her parents' home later in the day, according to the affidavit.

Lewis eventually told his girlfriend that he and Kirk had been shooting guns when Lewis picked up Kirk’s gun after being told by Kirk that the gun was unloaded, she told deputies.

She said Lewis told her he fatally shot Kirk in the chest and was going to go to Okemah for a few days and that she should expect a call from him from an unknown telephone number.

Lewis later surrendered to authorities.

Both Kirk and Lewis are members of the Cherokee Nation, and the crime occurred with the tribe’s reservation.

Lewis is being held in Tulsa County jail, according to online records.

Federal prosecutors have sought to have Lewis held without bail while his case is pending.

While initial arrest reports indicated that Lewis lived in Coweta, the affidavit says he lives in Cleveland, Oklahoma, with his girlfriend.

