BROKEN ARROW — No weapons were found after Broken Arrow High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown Friday as two tipsters called about students carrying guns on campus.

According to representatives from Broken Arrow Public Schools and the Broken Arrow Police Department, an initial tip was provided to school district officials at 9:30 a.m. by a student and was deemed to not be credible.

However, a second tip was called into the Broken Arrow Police Department two hours later, prompting the lockdown while law enforcement was on campus. The second tip was treated as a separate incident, and it was unclear Friday afternoon whether the two calls were connected.

“There was not at any time an active shooter on the campus of Broken Arrow High School today,” BAPS spokeswoman Tara Thompson said during a news conference.

No one was injured, Broken Arrow police said, and at no point was there a threat to the school.

Thompson declined to say whether the district will pursue any disciplinary actions against the students until additional information is available about the nature of their involvement.

“We don’t ever want to discredit anyone who comes with us with an alleged threat they hear about,” Thompson said. “We always want to respond appropriately. However, it’s also hard to discern whether it’s being embellished or if people are trying to get out of school. It’s a fine line and it is difficult to tell, so we always treat it as if it were a real threat.”

As per Thompson, school leaders at three nearby BAPS campuses — Creekwood Early Childhood Center, Creekwood Elementary School and Vanguard Academy — were notified of the situation but were not placed in lockdown. All three schools are within one mile of Broken Arrow High School.

Administrators at additional sites that share students with Broken Arrow High School, such as the Early College program at Northeastern State University and Broken Arrow Virtual Academy, were also notified.

Thompson also said Friday afternoon that rumors of a lockdown at Highland Park Elementary School, located six miles to the southeast of Broken Arrow High School, were unfounded.