New jury trials halted in Tulsa County District Court through Jan. 11

She called for enforcement of policies prohibiting people from entering the courthouse if they don't have official business to conduct there, and she said the size of the misdemeanor docket on Tuesday was proof that change was needed.

LaFortune had sent an interoffice memorandum to judges and staff by Wednesday evening directing bailiffs to monitor hallways "to avoid congestion and enforce social distancing." The memo said judges are responsible for managing their courtrooms, including enforcing social distancing and mask wearing.

LaFortune told the Tulsa World on Thursday afternoon that the language in the memo had been drafted with the aid of two other district judges before Tuesday, but he said, "Certainly these memos will address the first-floor issue as well as other issues related solely to the COVID surge."

"Reducing the size of in-person dockets, scheduling dockets at different times of the day and taking other proactive measures are essential," LaFortune wrote in the memo. "As we continue to balance the needs of those in the court system and the safety of everyone involved, we ask that everyone take responsibility and practice safety and social distancing."