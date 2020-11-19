New jury trials halted in Tulsa County District Court through Jan. 11

Tulsa County jury trials will be suspended from the Thanksgiving holiday through Jan. 11 because of "the increase in COVID-19 infections," officials confirmed Thursday.
The decision was made late Wednesday to halt the process of bringing new jury pools to the downtown courthouse, Tulsa County court administrator Vicki Cox said. The operational change is effective Nov. 25, allowing for already-proceeding jury trials to resolve.
In a press release, Cox said jurors scheduled to appear for jury duty "will be excused automatically if their summons date is within that time period."
Presiding District Judge William LaFortune responded Wednesday to safety concerns he said stemmed from from "an anomaly" with a judge's absence, "high-volume dockets," the layout of the courthouse and a lack of waiting areas other than hallways.
Photographs posted online Tuesday by two Tulsa attorneys showed a crowded hallway and benches — which have since been removed — fully occupied as people awaited their court appearances. The hallway is adjacent to courtrooms for misdemeanors and protective orders.
Defense attorney Jenny Proehl-Day, who had a client in court that day, told the Tulsa World she believed the situation was indicative of a "relaxed" attitude about COVID-19 risks by court officials.
She called for enforcement of policies prohibiting people from entering the courthouse if they don't have official business to conduct there, and she said the size of the misdemeanor docket on Tuesday was proof that change was needed.
LaFortune had sent an interoffice memorandum to judges and staff by Wednesday evening directing bailiffs to monitor hallways "to avoid congestion and enforce social distancing." The memo said judges are responsible for managing their courtrooms, including enforcing social distancing and mask wearing.
LaFortune told the Tulsa World on Thursday afternoon that the language in the memo had been drafted with the aid of two other district judges before Tuesday, but he said, "Certainly these memos will address the first-floor issue as well as other issues related solely to the COVID surge."
"Reducing the size of in-person dockets, scheduling dockets at different times of the day and taking other proactive measures are essential," LaFortune wrote in the memo. "As we continue to balance the needs of those in the court system and the safety of everyone involved, we ask that everyone take responsibility and practice safety and social distancing."
Cox said Thursday that some misdemeanor cases for out-of-custody defendants will be postponed until April 1 "and thereafter as set by the judge and clerks." Cases involving violence, DUI and domestic assault will proceed as scheduled, although Cox said preliminary hearing dates during which testimony will be heard are also suspended through at least Jan. 11.
LaFortune's memo says the preliminary hearing docket will remain operational "for the purpose of conducting waivers, dispositions and other matters that can be accomplished without calling witnesses." The Family Division will eliminate in-person hearings and trials "where practicable" from Nov. 25 to Jan. 4, according to the memo.
Existing courthouse policies require masks in public areas and specify capacity limits on elevators. There are hand sanitizer stations in common areas and signs promoting social distancing.
Additionally, judges have Plexiglas shields between them and the parties in their courtrooms.
