New homicide investigation launches as Tulsa detectives make arrests in city's previous

Police apparently were told different stories about what happened.

One witness reportedly said Couch, who the witness knew as “A.J.,” told the witness he shot Johnson “after the victim was getting the upper hand during a physical altercation.”

The witness told officers that Couch, another man and a woman had gone to collect the debt from Johnson.

After the homicide occurred, York went to collect the .22-caliber handgun and silencer that was used in the homicide, the witness reportedly said. The witness alleged that York then took the gun apart and threw it in the river.

On Monday, police interviewed another witness who was present during the shooting, according to the affidavit. That person had been kidnapped and forced to go with Couch and the other debt collectors, the person told police.

When the group arrived at Johnson’s house, Couch and the woman confronted Johnson, who then ran to his front porch as Couch shot him twice, according to that witness.