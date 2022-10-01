Need for judicial nominations in focus as federal judge in Tulsa moves to senior status

As U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan takes senior status Friday, after two decades on the bench full time, the need to fill vacant judicial positions in the Tulsa federal court comes into sharper focus.

Eagan, 71, has served as a district judge for the Northern District of Oklahoma since October 2001 after being nominated to the position by President George W. Bush and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

But Eagan’s replacement is unknown despite her announcing plans to move to senior status, or part-time service, back in January.

As a result, the district will be two short of its allocated 3.5 full-time judges as the district wrestles with historic caseloads.

The vacancies occur after criminal case filings doubled the first year after the landmark Oklahoma v. McGirt U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

The federal caseload increase in eastern Oklahoma followed the Supreme Court’s July 2020 ruling that the Muscogee Nation reservation had never been disestablished by Congress. The decision, along with similar state court rulings affecting five other tribal nations, resulted in a major shift in criminal jurisdiction as state courts could no longer prosecute tribal members for crimes committed on reservation grounds, which together covered most of eastern Oklahoma.

Other senior U.S. district judges in the northern district are Terence Kern, 78, and John Dowdell, 67. Dowdell’s district court seat has been vacant since he took senior status in June 2021.

Beginning Saturday, Chief U.S. District Judge John Heil III and U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell will be the only full-time district court judges in the district, with Heil splitting time between Tulsa and Muskogee federal courts.

'Strained' resources

Russell Wheeler, an expert on the federal judiciary, said Oklahoma is one of several states where President Joe Biden, a Democrat, appears to have opted to avoid making judicial nominations due to one or both U.S. senators being Republican.

“You have to assume that they’ve taken the view that they have plenty of vacancies to fill so we’re not going to mess around trying to make Sen. (Jim) Inhofe happy or Sen. (James) Lankford happy and bargain with them,” said Wheeler, a nonresident Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution. “We’re just going to go where we are not going to get as much pushback.”

The vacancies on the Tulsa federal bench follow a recommendation that judicial staff should be expanded in eastern Oklahoma's two federal courts to handle the increased workload caused by the McGirt ruling.

In March 2021, the Judicial Conference of the United States, the national policy making body for the federal courts, recommended the Northern District of Oklahoma increase the number of U.S. District Judges from 3.5 to 5.5.

The conference also recommended Congress fund an additional three full-time judgeships for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, based in Muskogee.

The Eastern District is currently authorized funding for 1.5 district judges, with the half position held by Heil.

Heil highlighted the staffing issue in an opinion he recently authored in a criminal case.

In the opinion and order, Heil rejected a motion filed on behalf of a defendant who asked the judge to schedule a sentencing date and deadline to complete a presentencing report.

The defendant, Patrick Ethan Brashers, pleaded guilty June 16 to one count of felony assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country and one count of misdemeanor assault.

He has been in federal custody since May 24.

Brashers claimed the delay in his sentencing was inordinate and prejudicial to him.

He asked Heil to set a deadline for completion of a U.S. Probation Office presentence investigative report. He also asked that his sentencing date be scheduled for within six months of his plea hearing.

But Heil, in his written opinion and order, took exception to the request.

“In this Court’s view, the motion seems to scold the Court for the current speed of its docket,” Heil wrote, before recounting to a quick history of recent court events.

“The Court has experienced unprecedented caseloads and jurisdictional complexities since the Supreme Court’s decision, ... (and the) dramatic increase in criminal caseloads because of McGirt has resulted in strained judicial resources across numerous areas,” the judge wrote.

In addition to the vacancies on the bench, Heil said the U.S. Probation Office, which conducts presentence investigations, has experienced an “avalanche of presentencing reports to conduct.”

“Defendant’s suggestion that any delay is ‘undue’ or ‘exorbitant’ is, to put it charitably, tone-deaf,” Heil wrote.

By the numbers

While noting that the Tulsa federal court will soon be down to 1.5 active district judges, Heil added in a footnote to his opinion that Eagan has “earned every right” to take senior status and he thanked her for her willingness to continue hearing cases, even if on a part-time level.

Courts across the U.S. have been backed up as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

But in eastern Oklahoma the problem was compounded by the McGirt ruling.

While criminal caseloads have more than doubled in Tulsa and Muskogee federal courts, the number of cases declined has increased more than 10-fold in the two combined districts, or from 336 cases in fiscal year 2020 to 4,084 cases in fiscal year 2021.

But staffing levels in the court hasn't been all bad news.

Visiting federal district judges from across the country have pitched in to help relieve the load in Tulsa. Magistrate judges from other districts have also been called upon to help with plea changes and other pre-trial responsibilities.

Currently, 34 district court judge positions are vacant in states where both senators are Republican, Wheeler said in an interview Wednesday with the Tulsa World.

That compares to 18 vacant district court positions in states where both senators are Democrats, Wheeler said.

Wheeler, also a former deputy director of the Federal Judicial Center, said among Biden’s 103 district court nominees, only one has been to a court in a state where both senators were Republican.

Nine district court nominations were in states where the delegation was split politically, Wheeler said.

Three court vacancies exist in states with split delegations.

Wheeler said based on the numbers he sees, he believes the Biden administration has decided to forgo trying to fill judgeships in states where there are one or two Republican senators.

Such a position was “understandable from a tactical standpoint,” Wheeler said, but added that it wasn’t as attractive to the hypothetical small business owner in Tulsa who might have a dispute that needs settling in federal court.

Indeed, judges in the Northern District have placed a moratorium on civil trials except in extraordinary circumstances.

Spokespersons for the Whitehouse and Sens. Inhofe and Lankford did not respond to requests for comment.

