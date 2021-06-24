 Skip to main content
Muskogee police searching for man wanted in shooting
Muskogee police searching for man wanted in shooting

062521-tul-nws-spencer-clayton

Clayton

 Muskogee Police Department

Muskogee police are searching for a man believed to have been involved in a a shooting on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a shots fired call about 11:45 a.m. at a convenience store near 24th Street and Okmulgee Street. Once at the scene, they learned a man reportedly shot at another person after a disturbance inside the convenience store, police said.

The victim sustained a minor injury, and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

A weapon was later recovered a short distance from the area, police said. 

Police identified Clayton Spence, 23, as the alleged suspect in the shooting, and a cash reward is now being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Spencer is described as a 6-foot-4 Black man who weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about Spencer's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-682-2677. Tipsters can remain anonymous. 

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

Tags

