Muskogee Police release identities of officers involved in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl

Four Muskogee police officers are on paid administrative leave after being involved in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl, officials said Tuesday.

All four officers will remain on leave pending the outcome of an investigation, officials said. The officers involved are: James Folsom, a 16-year veteran; Shawn Brown, a 15-year veteran; B.J. Hudson, an eight-year veteran; and Evan Hendricks, a four-year veteran, according to the Muskogee Police Department in a statement Tuesday.

Officers shot the girl during a Feb. 28 pursuit in response to a reported stolen vehicle. The girl, along with a 17-year-old boy, left the vehicle after it wrecked and ran away.

The girl started shooting at officers and they returned fire, fatally wounding her. The boy continued running, and as officers closed in on him, he took his own life with a single gunshot.

The two subjects are believed to be runaways from Nebraska, but their identities have not been released.