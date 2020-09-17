Muskogee police arrest man after shooting

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Muskogee police arrested a person after they allegedly shot at officers Thursday while officers were responding to a report of an assault.

Police were called about 12:40 p.m. Thursday to the 3500 block of Court Street in Muskogee, according to a Muskogee Police Department news release. They were responding to a report of a domestic assault.

An individual, who police did not identify, allegedly fired at officers when they arrived, and officers returned fire while taking cover. Additional officers arrived to provide cover.

The individual reportedly barricaded inside a residence on Court Street.

Muskogee police also dispatched an armored vehicle to remove officers to safety, according to the release.

A police negotiator contacted the individual by phone and convinced them to surrender. Officers took the individual "into custody without incident," a department spokeswoman said in a news release.

The suspect in the shooting is a member of a federally-recognized tribe. Muskogee police said the FBI would take over the investigation.