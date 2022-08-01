Muskogee man to serve life after fatal beating of south Tulsa resident

A Muskogee man will serve a life sentence in prison for the 2019 beating death of a south Tulsa resident, a Tulsa County judge decided this week.

William Earl Wright Jr., 32, was originally charged with first-degree murder in the November 2019 killing of Princeston Porter, but a jury convicted him of second-degree murder in late May and recommended he serve life in prison.

District Judge Michelle Keely heard from family members of both the victim and defendant Monday as she formally decided Wright’s sentence.

Tulsa police found Porter, 30, bound and beaten to death in his apartment near 71st Street and Trenton Avenue while conducting a welfare check on the night of Nov. 18, 2019.

Arguing for the harshest sentence, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler reminded Keely of contradictory testimony Wright gave during trial, as well as his actions after beating Porter. After leaving him to die, Wright took Porter’s TV and car and drove the car around before making a rap music video bragging about his deeds, the prosecutor said.

Police caught up to Wright and his co-defendant, Teyon Brooks, the following morning at an apartment near 51st Street and Atlanta Avenue and arrested them after a standoff that lasted about an hour and a half.

Brooks pleaded guilty to accessory to murder in mid-July, admitting that he tried to help Wright avoid arrest while knowing he had killed someone, and Associate District Judge Clifford Smith sentenced him to 10 years in Department of Corrections custody, with the latter five suspended. He was also assessed a $1,000 fine.

Porter’s mother, who has spent 20 years counseling inmates on the consequences of their actions, looked at Wright as she lamented his lack of remorse and cold actions, saying it wasn’t “right” for him to speak proudly during the trial of the wrestling “move” he put on Porter the night of his death or that he made a music video while her “baby” was still lying where Wright had left him.

Wright’s mother took the stand to plead with Keely for the lightest sentence possible — 10 years — and described her son as a “role model” for his younger siblings and a “kind” friend who has been greatly missed while he’s been in custody.

Wright’s attorney, M.J. Denman, disputed that his client had shown no remorse and reminded the judge that jurors found that Wright did not intend to kill Porter but acted in a way that evinced a depraved mind.

Denman asked Keely for mercy on Wright’s behalf, as Wright did not give a statement at the sentencing.

Keely ordered Wright to serve life in DOC custody with credit for time served, but she reminded him that second-degree murder is an 85% crime, meaning Wright will be eligible to be considered for parole after serving at least 85% of his 45-year term, which is 38 years and three months.

She also referred him to substance abuse and anger management programs.

Denman announced his client’s intent to appeal, and Wright, after being held in the Tulsa County jail for nearly three years, requested immediate transfer to a DOC facility.