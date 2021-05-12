Muskogee man once sentenced to life in prison agrees to plea that will net him 27½ years behind bars

A former Muskogee man who saw his state life prison sentence overturned earlier this year pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to the same killing under a plea agreement that calls for him to serve a 27½-year prison term.

Jordan Batice Mitchell, 27, admitted in Tulsa federal court to killing Christian DeHart Sept. 27, 2013.

The 22-year-old's body was found in a garage in the 7100 block of South 77th East Avenue in Tulsa.

Mitchell claimed in his plea agreement that he shot DeHart to death after he began fighting another individual. The plea did not elaborate as to why DeHart was shot multiple times, including once in the head.

State prosecutors alleged Mitchell and another man plotted to rob DeHart, who died after being shot.

Mitchell’s case is among hundreds that have been overturned by state courts after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in July that the 1860s-era Muscogee Nation reservation was never disestablished by Congress.