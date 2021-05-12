Muskogee man once sentenced to life in prison agrees to plea that will net him 27½ years behind bars

A former Muskogee man who saw his state life prison sentence overturned earlier this year pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to the same killing under a plea agreement that calls for him to serve a 27½-year prison term.
Jordan Batice Mitchell, 27, admitted in Tulsa federal court to killing Christian DeHart Sept. 27, 2013.
The 22-year-old's body was found in a garage in the 7100 block of South 77th East Avenue in Tulsa.
Mitchell claimed in his plea agreement that he shot DeHart to death after he began fighting another individual. The plea did not elaborate as to why DeHart was shot multiple times, including once in the head.
State prosecutors alleged Mitchell and another man plotted to rob DeHart, who died after being shot.
Mitchell’s case is among hundreds that have been overturned by state courts after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in July that the 1860s-era Muscogee Nation reservation was never disestablished by Congress.
The ruling and subsequent state court decisions meant the state of Oklahoma did not have the jurisdiction to try American Indians for major crimes when the crime occurred within the historical boundaries of one of the following five tribes: Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole Nation of Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on March 18 overturned Mitchell’s conviction and sentence and ordered the trial court to dismiss the charges after the lower court determined Mitchell was a member of the Muscogee Nation and the killing occurred with the tribe’s reservation boundaries.
Anticipating Mitchell’s state case would be overturned, a federal grand jury in November indicted Mitchell on one count of felony murder in Indian Country and one count of causing death by using a firearm during a crime of violence.
On Monday, prosecutors filed a felony charge of one count of second-degree murder in Indian Country, prompting the guilty plea.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, which still must be approved by a judge, prosecutors will dismiss Mitchell’s initial charges and he would serve a 27½-year prison term on the second-degree murder charge.
Mitchell is scheduled to be formally sentenced Sept. 28.
Mitchell was 21 in August 2015 when he surrendered to authorities on a first-degree murder warrant, nearly two years after DeHart was slain.
Mitchell was re-arrested about 20 months later in Maryland, where authorities say he fled while free on bond.
He has been in custody since the April 2017 arrest.