Muskogee County rape case again filed against Choctaw Indian in 1990s attacks after federal judge dismisses case

The Muskogee County District Attorney's Office has refiled charges against a man accused of several rapes in the 1990s after a federal judge previously ordered the man's release, citing the statute of limitations.
Leroy Jemol Smith, 51, had faced previous state charges and then federal allegations that he committed aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country. Prosecutors have cited evidence that his DNA matched evidence collected during the rape investigations.
But U.S. District Judge Ronald White said last year that the crimes took place outside the federal statute of limitations — meaning too long ago to be prosecuted. Therefore, he ordered Smith's release from custody over the objections of federal prosecutors who claimed that the victims did not get "timely notice" of the prospect that Smith could be freed.
Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge did not elaborate on why his office opted to refile four first-degree rape charges against Smith, whom a criminal complaint has previously identified as a citizen of the Choctaw Nation.
Loge's office filed a similar case against Smith this summer but dismissed it following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the case of Seminole Nation citizen Jimcy McGirt. The high court found that McGirt could not be prosecuted in state court for major crimes committed within the bounds of the 11-county Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
The ruling applies to crimes committed by and against Native Americans in much of eastern Oklahoma. and federal prosecutors to attempt moving the case to the U.S. District Court in Muskogee.
A probable cause affidavit filed with the charges Wednesday states that the crimes took place between 1993 and 1995.
Oklahoma law states first-degree rape allegations leveled by victims 18 or older can be pursued within 12 years of the discovery of the crime.
However, the law allows for exceptions under two conditions: if preserved physical evidence is capable of helping create a DNA profile and if the perpetrator's identity can be established with such a profile.
Analysis of a DNA sample collected from one of the women in the 1990s reportedly connected Smith to the rapes this spring and summer. Police said the DNA in the Muskogee case was also consistent with a saliva sample Tulsa detectives obtained from Smith while working on a 2005 homicide investigation.
State law indicates that prosecutions for sex crimes under a DNA-related exemption must be initiated within three years of the date on which DNA testing established a given suspect's identity.
Loge had expressed confidence in August that Smith's case would fall within accordance of Oklahoma's statute of limitation, according to a statement he issued at the time of his initial dismissal.
The warrant Loge's office signed Wednesday asks for Smith to be held in custody without bond. He said Wednesday that authorities had reason to believe that Smith could be in the Tulsa area.