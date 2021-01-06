Muskogee County rape case again filed against Choctaw Indian in 1990s attacks after federal judge dismisses case

The Muskogee County District Attorney's Office has refiled charges against a man accused of several rapes in the 1990s after a federal judge previously ordered the man's release, citing the statute of limitations.

Leroy Jemol Smith, 51, had faced previous state charges and then federal allegations that he committed aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country. Prosecutors have cited evidence that his DNA matched evidence collected during the rape investigations.

But U.S. District Judge Ronald White said last year that the crimes took place outside the federal statute of limitations — meaning too long ago to be prosecuted. Therefore, he ordered Smith's release from custody over the objections of federal prosecutors who claimed that the victims did not get "timely notice" of the prospect that Smith could be freed.

Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge did not elaborate on why his office opted to refile four first-degree rape charges against Smith, whom a criminal complaint has previously identified as a citizen of the Choctaw Nation.