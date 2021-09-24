Muskogee County man admits to his part in Jan. 6 Capitol riot; sentencing Dec. 10 in D.C.

The Muskogee man who filmed himself in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's offices and removed a beer from a mini-fridge has pleaded guilty related to his participation in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Andrew Craig Ericson, 24, appeared by video in federal court this week in Washington, D.C., and acknowledged live-streaming himself during the breach.

He faced four charges but agreed to enter a guilty plea to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building in violation of federal law. The charge carries a maximum of six months federal imprisonment and a maximum fine of $5,000.

Ericson's other charges will be dismissed if the plea agreement is approved in court. He agreed to pay $500 in restitution, which will go to the Architect of the Capitol.

The terms of the agreement also indicate Ericson will consent to an in-person interview with federal law enforcement about the events "in and around" Jan. 6 before his sentencing, as well as agree to a review of his social media accounts for information related to the incident.

Federal prosecutors said in their August plea offer that authorities "the riot that occurred on January 6, 2021, caused, as of May 17, 2021, approximately $1,495,326.55 (in) damage" to the facility.