Muskogee County man admits to his part in Jan. 6 Capitol riot; sentencing Dec. 10 in D.C.

The Muskogee man who filmed himself in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's offices and removed a beer from a mini-fridge has pleaded guilty related to his participation in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.
Andrew Craig Ericson, 24, appeared by video in federal court this week in Washington, D.C., and acknowledged live-streaming himself during the breach.
He faced four charges but agreed to enter a guilty plea to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building in violation of federal law. The charge carries a maximum of six months federal imprisonment and a maximum fine of $5,000.
Ericson's other charges will be dismissed if the plea agreement is approved in court. He agreed to pay $500 in restitution, which will go to the Architect of the Capitol.
The terms of the agreement also indicate Ericson will consent to an in-person interview with federal law enforcement about the events "in and around" Jan. 6 before his sentencing, as well as agree to a review of his social media accounts for information related to the incident.
Federal prosecutors said in their August plea offer that authorities "the riot that occurred on January 6, 2021, caused, as of May 17, 2021, approximately $1,495,326.55 (in) damage" to the facility.
In the agreement, Ericson acknowledged breaching the U.S. Capitol building with other supporters of former President Donald Trump the day of a joint session of Congress. Lawmakers convened that day, along with former Vice President Mike Pence, to certify the Electoral College vote count for the 2020 Presidential election.
Ericson, according to the document, "entered the crypt, rotunda and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker's Conference room," where he took a photograph of himself and had someone photograph him while he had his feet on a table.
Some of the images appeared on his Snapchat account, and a citizen provided the information to then-Tulsa U.S. Attorney Trent Shores, who informed the FBI. Court documents didn't explain how Shores knew of Ericson.
"While inside the Speaker's Conference Room or other office space, the defendant took a beer out of a mini refrigerator," the plea agreement states. "While inside the U.S. Capitol, the defendant made cheering sounds."
Ericson's sentencing, for which he will appear in person, is scheduled for Dec. 10 in Washington, D.C.