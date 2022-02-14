 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muscogee Nation files felony charges against two protesters in assault on Tulsa police officer
Muscogee Nation files felony charges against two protesters in assault on Tulsa police officer

  Updated
021522-tul-nws-charged-p1

The Tulsa Police Department released this photo of an altercation between a Tulsa police officer and protesters at last week's demonstration calling for federal prisoner Leonard Peltier's release. Police said this photo came from a courthouse security video.

 Courtesy Tulsa Police Department

Two protesters have been charged in Muscogee Nation court in connection with injuries to a Tulsa police officer during a demonstration calling for the release of longtime federal prisoner and American Indian Movement activist Leonard Peltier.

The Muscogee Nation’s attorney general filed felony charges of assault and battery in a protected class (police officer) against Jacob Nokusece Wind and Sandy "Redbear" Williams on Wednesday, the nation said in a press release Monday.

 

The two had been arrested on federal complaints on Feb. 7, the day of the protest, and Tulsa police said at the time that they anticipated that charges would be filed in U.S. District Court.

The officer had asked the protesters to remove a car that was blocking Fourth Street during the demonstration outside the Page Belcher Federal Building, police said in a Facebook post.

The federal building is within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation's reservation, and Wind and Williams are Native Americans, thus allowing for federal or tribal jurisdiction.

 

Several protesters told the officer that he is not a Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police officer, video from the scene shows, and police said the protesters claimed that because of the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt ruling on tribal jurisdiction, they didn't have to follow his instructions.

"They were incorrect in this assumption and were, in fact, violating city of Tulsa ordinances by parking illegally and interfering with the flow of traffic," police said in the Facebook post.

Police said the officer was surrounded by several protesters and put his hand on one of them twice to "create some distance between (himself) and the group," and a scuffle ensued.

The video shows the officer putting his hand on a protester, but how the altercation started is unclear.

The officer ended up on the ground, the video shows, and police said he was injured, having a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and meniscus in his knee as well as a fracture to the top of his tibia.

Peltier, an Anishinaabe and Dakota man who was convicted by a federal jury in 1977 in the shooting deaths of two FBI agents on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, has been in federal prison since his conviction.

Many people consider Peltier a political prisoner and say he was wrongfully convicted.

Calls for Peltier’s release or for the overturning of his conviction have been heard from Peltier’s first appeal in 1978 through President Barack Obama’s denial of his clemency request in 2017, but those calls for release have increased in urgency since Peltier, now 77, tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 28.

 

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

