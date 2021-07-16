 Skip to main content
Murder warrant issued in connection to shooting death of 18-year-old
Murder warrant issued in connection to shooting death of 18-year-old

  • Updated
A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Jalen Cortez Mack was charged Friday with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Kourtland McFrazier at the Savanna Landing Apartments early Wednesday. He also is charged with three counts of use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication, according to online court records.

McFrazier was shot twice in the head at the back of the apartment complex shortly after midnight early Wednesday, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information about Mack's whereabouts contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

