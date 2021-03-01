Murder warrant issued for suspect charged in fatal nightclub shooting

An arrest warrant has been issued on a murder charge for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a nightclub owner early Saturday.

Marquan Marshall, 25, was charged Monday with first-degree murder in the death of Jath Burns and with possession a firearm after a felony conviction.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Uptown Club, 6328 S. Peoria Ave., around 4:15 a.m. Saturday and found Burns, the club's owner, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, according to an affidavit filed Monday. Burns died at the scene.

Witnesses said there had been a fight between two women inside and that Burns closed the club and ushered everyone outside. Marshall and Burns were then seen arguing, and Marshall pulled out a gun and shot him, police said in the affidavit.

Marshall then left in a silver Jeep, police said. Four more people who were also in the Jeep were found by investigators, the affidavit states.

Marshall was previously convicted of two firearm charges from 2015 and 2017, as well as endangering others while attempting to elude police officers in 2015.

Police are currently searching for information on his whereabouts.