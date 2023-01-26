Murder-suicide investigated in south Broken Arrow

A man apparently killed himself after killing a woman inside a house in south Broken Arrow on Thursday, Broken Arrow police reported.

Police officers who went to a house in the 2700 block of West Imperial Street, northwest of 131st Street and 145th East Avenue, for a welfare check found the woman dead inside about 3:50 p.m., the Police Department reported in a Facebook post.

The officers also "encountered a male suspect inside armed with a knife," the post says.

The man "retreated into the home and refused commands from officers to exit the residence unarmed," police said.

The Broken Arrow Police Department's Special Operations Team began attempts to make contact with the man, whom they eventually found dead inside "with apparent self inflicted wounds."

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public and that detectives will continue to investigate the deaths.