Murder conviction stands for man who shot 80-year-old south Tulsa homeowner

An Oklahoma appellate court has rejected the appeal of a Tulsa man convicted in the 2018 shooting death of an 80-year-old man during an attempted home burglary.
Ricky Davison, 24, had challenged his conviction and sentences in part on the basis of ineffective counsel and a ban on the presenting of mitigating evidence in non-capital trials.
A Tulsa County District Court jury found Davison guilty Oct. 25, 2019, in the fatal shooting of James Rosenlieb.
But the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Monday that Davison’s attorney representation did not prejudice him “in any way.”
“We find that Counsel’s conduct fell within objective standards of reasonableness,” the OCCA’s opinion states.
Rather, the appellate court blamed Davison’s actions for his situation.
“The problem for appellant was that he insisted on testifying in his own defense against his attorney’s advice,” according to the appellate court opinion. “Appellant’s testimony was unsubstantiated and his credibility was thoroughly discredited by the State’s cross examination and rebuttal witnesses.”
Davison testified at his trial, without any supporting evidence, that his father shot Rosenlieb while he waited outside the residence.
The jury convicted Davison shortly after his attorney, Brian Martin, adopted a defense strategy — with his client’s permission — near the end of the trial that included conceding his client’s guilt in the hope he would have a chance at parole.
Davison was later sentenced to life without parole on the murder count, plus 20 years on a first-degree burglary count.
The appellate court noted several instances in its 16-page opinion where Davison's attorney "acted properly" during trial.
Police responded to Rosenlieb’s southeast Tulsa home early June 11, 2018, after receiving a 911 shots-fired call made by his wife of nearly 60 years.
Police discovered Rosenlieb’s lifeless body in the home after breaking down the front door of the residence. He had been shot multiple times.
His wife, hysterical and crying, was found uninjured in the home.
Prosecutors said police were led to Davison, in part, after they discovered a business card from a tree-trimming business at Rosenlieb’s home.
The business owner told police that Davison had worked for him through a temporary employment service, trimming trees for Rosenlieb in May 2018.
Davison maintained his innocence when questioned later by police.
However, a detective testified at Davison’s trial that they discovered a link to a YouTube video on Davison’s phone.
The video, attributed to an account named Ricc Davi, mentioned Tulsa’s 18th homicide of the year and included in its title an obscenity-based acronym.
Rosenlieb was Tulsa’s 18th homicide of 2018.
Trial testimony also indicated police discovered a series of text messages on Davison’s phone that mentioned the death of Rosenlieb.
The court also rejected an assertion by Davison that Oklahoma’s ban on presenting mitigating and aggravating evidence during a non-capital case was illegal.
In rejecting Davison’s appeal, the court noted that “mitigating evidence many times appears throughout trial without a separate sentencing proceeding as is the case in capital cases.
The appellate court also denied a request by Davison to declare a search by police of his cell phone as illegal, saying that it wouldn’t have affected the verdict or sentence had the search been declared illegal.
“There was overwhelming evidence of guilt and appellant told a wild, unbelievable story in his defense,” the court said in its opinion.