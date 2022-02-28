Murder conviction stands for man who shot 80-year-old south Tulsa homeowner

An Oklahoma appellate court has rejected the appeal of a Tulsa man convicted in the 2018 shooting death of an 80-year-old man during an attempted home burglary.

Ricky Davison, 24, had challenged his conviction and sentences in part on the basis of ineffective counsel and a ban on the presenting of mitigating evidence in non-capital trials.

A Tulsa County District Court jury found Davison guilty Oct. 25, 2019, in the fatal shooting of James Rosenlieb.

But the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Monday that Davison’s attorney representation did not prejudice him “in any way.”

“We find that Counsel’s conduct fell within objective standards of reasonableness,” the OCCA’s opinion states.

Rather, the appellate court blamed Davison’s actions for his situation.

“The problem for appellant was that he insisted on testifying in his own defense against his attorney’s advice,” according to the appellate court opinion. “Appellant’s testimony was unsubstantiated and his credibility was thoroughly discredited by the State’s cross examination and rebuttal witnesses.”