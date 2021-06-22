Murder complaint added against man already arrested after fatal midtown shooting

More surveillance video showed a woman get out of the pickup before it drove off. Officers located that woman, who identified the man in the truck as Peel, according to the affidavit.

Officers found that Peel had been convicted of previous felony firearm charges, according to the affidavit, and that the truck was reported stolen in Oklahoma City.

A Tulsa County judge issued an arrest warrant on firearm and stolen vehicle charges, and Peel was arrested June 8 by Oklahoma City police, according to an arrest and booking report.

Tulsa detectives interviewed Peel in Oklahoma City, where he confessed to being involved in Mincy's homicide, according to the report.

Peel told detectives he was the driver of the pickup that was used, shot the gun that killed Mincy and fled in the stolen pickup, police said in the report.

Peel was brought to the Tulsa County jail on the stolen vehicle and gun charges, and the murder complaint was added Tuesday, according to online jail records. According to online court records Tuesday night, charges had not been filed on the murder complaint.

According to online jail records, Peel was being held in lieu of $100,000 bond on the firearm and stolen vehicle charges but is now being held without the opportunity to be released on bond on the murder complaint.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.