Murder complaint added against man already arrested after fatal midtown shooting

A man already charged with stolen vehicle and gun crimes in connection with a May 30 midtown Tulsa homicide now has first-degree murder complaint added to his jail booking records.
Matthew Eugene Peel, 23, was arrested June 8 in Oklahoma City after police said surveillance video from the scene of a homicide near 31st Street and Harvard Avenue showed him driving a pickup that had been stolen in Oklahoma City that, when recovered, had multiple firearms in it, according to an arrest and booking report.
He was arrested Tuesday in the murder of Keandre Mincy, 30.
Police had received a 911 call of a man firing a gun at a black Ford F250 pickup in the 3000 block of South Harvard Avenue about 7 a.m. May 30, and an officer found Mincy lying dead in the middle of the street there, according to an affidavit.
Detectives found surveillance video from the area that showed a black Ford F250 turn west onto 30th Place from Harvard, followed by Mincy on foot.
The occupants of the pickup and Mincy then exchanged gunfire, according to the affidavit.
Later that day, detectives located the pickup and unsuccessfully tried to pull it over, according to the affidavit. About 15 minutes after officers lost track of the vehicle, they found it abandoned near the 12800 block of East Archer Street. In the truck, officers found several guns.
More surveillance video showed a woman get out of the pickup before it drove off. Officers located that woman, who identified the man in the truck as Peel, according to the affidavit.
Officers found that Peel had been convicted of previous felony firearm charges, according to the affidavit, and that the truck was reported stolen in Oklahoma City.
A Tulsa County judge issued an arrest warrant on firearm and stolen vehicle charges, and Peel was arrested June 8 by Oklahoma City police, according to an arrest and booking report.
Tulsa detectives interviewed Peel in Oklahoma City, where he confessed to being involved in Mincy's homicide, according to the report.
Peel told detectives he was the driver of the pickup that was used, shot the gun that killed Mincy and fled in the stolen pickup, police said in the report.
Peel was brought to the Tulsa County jail on the stolen vehicle and gun charges, and the murder complaint was added Tuesday, according to online jail records. According to online court records Tuesday night, charges had not been filed on the murder complaint.
According to online jail records, Peel was being held in lieu of $100,000 bond on the firearm and stolen vehicle charges but is now being held without the opportunity to be released on bond on the murder complaint.