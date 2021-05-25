Murder charges filed after man killed at north Tulsa store

The man who turned himself in after shooting another man in a north Tulsa convenience store parking lot has been charged with first-degree murder.

Bryan Blount, 37, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction in the May 17 shooting death of a man now identified as Juan Leon Lewis, 35.

On May 17, Blount and Lewis were arguing outside of Jerrod’s Grocery, 558 E. 36th St. North. Blount left, then returned and allegedly shot Lewis once in the upper torso, police said. Lewis died at the scene.

Blount left the scene and went to a fire station, where he turned himself in, police said. He was reportedly cooperative in the investigation.

Blount was booked into the Tulsa County jail, where he remains without bond.

Online court records show that at the time of his arrest, Blount was out of jail on bond in a separate Tulsa County case from July in which he is charged with drug, gun and property crimes.

Blount was previously convicted of two separate felony drug possession charges in Oklahoma County, according to court documents.

