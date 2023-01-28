Multiple Oklahoma sheriffs openly defy new Department of Justice ruling on firearms

A: Basically, there are six types of places you can’t carry a firearm. Also be aware there are places where it is OK to carry concealed, but not open, and situations where it is OK to carry or transport a loaded handgun but not loaded rifle or shotgun.
Another bill, House Bill 2010, also signed by Gov. Stitt and effective Nov. 1, allows facilities under a public trust, such as Gathering Place and the Tulsa and Oklahoma City zoos, to prohibit open carry, however, people now will be allowed carry concealed at those venues.
No firearms are allowed in liquor stores and bars; government offices and buildings; prisons or detention centers; gambling places; professional sports arenas (unless allowed by owner); public schools, colleges and universities (and private schools unless permitted), and any other place prohibited by law enforcement (such as established for visiting dignitaries to control a natural-disaster area).
Private properties also can be off-limits as the law allows “any person, property owner, tenant, employer, place of worship or business entity” to control the possession of firearms on their property.
DO: Always keep in mind where you will be going and whether your firearm needs to be secured or stowed away before you get there. In almost all situations a firearm is legal if it is stowed out-of-sight in a locked vehicle in a parking area with the windows rolled up.
DON’T: Don’t push it. If you ever are in doubt about the allowance of firearms in a place you plan to visit, err on the side of caution.
