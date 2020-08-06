OKLAHOMA CITY — A criminal investigation of David Boren entered a new phase Wednesday when the state’s multicounty grand jury got involved.
Grand jurors heard from witnesses about the retired University of Oklahoma president for the first time.
The testimony comes 16 months after the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation began looking into accusations made against Boren and a former OU vice president, Tripp Hall. The OSBI reported in a search warrant request last year that “it was alleged that Boren and Hall inappropriately kissed and touched former and current students and employees of the University of Oklahoma.”
Both deny wrongdoing.
Featured video: Let's Talk Town Hall discusses the eviction crisis