Mounds man sentenced after admitting involvement in vehicle crash that left another man dead

A federal judge sentenced a Mounds man to three years and one month in prison on Thursday, turning away the prosecution’s request for a tougher term for his involvement in a two-car crash that left another man dead.
Chief U.S. District Judge John Dowdell also ordered Timothy Alfred Reed II, 50, to serve three years of supervised release after serving his prison term and to pay $23,940 in restitution.
Reed pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country after a grand jury named him in an indictment filed Oct. 6.
A criminal complaint filed Sept. 15, alleged that Reed was driving a 2000 Oldsmobile Alero on Nov. 6, 2018, while under the influence of methamphetamine when he struck a pickup that was stopped partly in the road with its emergency flashers activated near the intersection of 181st Street and 49th West Avenue in Creek County.
The vehicle Reed was driving had been reported stolen by family members because Reed was not authorized to drive it.
The collision caused the pickup to collide with Jamie Rojas, 34, who was standing near the vehicle at the time, throwing him 30 feet.
Despite multiple surgeries, Rojas died June 14, 2019, while suffering from paralysis in both legs and one arm, according to court documents.
“Timothy Reed was under the influence of methamphetamine and in a stolen vehicle when he crashed into Jamie Rojas’ truck,” U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a written statement. “Sadly, the victim suffered tremendously before passing away nearly eight months later.
“A life was taken and others were changed forever because of this defendant’s actions. Jamie’s family suffered with him as they watched him struggle and now have no choice but to continue without him. Violent crime can be tragic in so many ways, but none more so than its impact on a surviving family member of a victim. ”
Reed initially was charged with first-degree manslaughter in state court, but since he is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, his case was transferred to federal court in accordance with the landmark McGirt decision by the Supreme Court in July.
Prosecutors asked Dowdell to vary upward in Reed’s sentence, saying the recommended term range was inadequate.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Raley wrote in a court filing that Rojas’ fiancee and 2-year-old son also were victims.
He requested a prison term ranging from 51 to 63 months, rather than the 30 to 37 month term recommended by the U.S. Probation Office.
Reed’s attorney requested his client be given a sentence ranging from 30 to 37 months, noting that while he had meth in his system during the crash he last ingested the substance the prior evening and was “genuinely remorseful” for his actions.
Reed has been jailed since April 2019.