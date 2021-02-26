Mounds man sentenced after admitting involvement in vehicle crash that left another man dead

“Timothy Reed was under the influence of methamphetamine and in a stolen vehicle when he crashed into Jamie Rojas’ truck,” U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a written statement. “Sadly, the victim suffered tremendously before passing away nearly eight months later.

“A life was taken and others were changed forever because of this defendant’s actions. Jamie’s family suffered with him as they watched him struggle and now have no choice but to continue without him. Violent crime can be tragic in so many ways, but none more so than its impact on a surviving family member of a victim. ”

Reed initially was charged with first-degree manslaughter in state court, but since he is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, his case was transferred to federal court in accordance with the landmark McGirt decision by the Supreme Court in July.

Prosecutors asked Dowdell to vary upward in Reed’s sentence, saying the recommended term range was inadequate.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Raley wrote in a court filing that Rojas’ fiancee and 2-year-old son also were victims.

He requested a prison term ranging from 51 to 63 months, rather than the 30 to 37 month term recommended by the U.S. Probation Office.