Motorcyclist shot in back during apparent road rage incident near Tulsa-Bixby line

A motorcyclist is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after an apparent hit-and-run road rage shooting Tuesday evening at 115th Street and Sheridan Road, police said.

The motorcyclist was riding south on Sheridan Road just after 7 p.m. when a silver Ford pickup, also southbound, initiated some sort of road rage incident between 111th Street and 115th Street, Tulsa police at the scene said.

The pickup driver then “discharged a firearm,” police said, and the motorcyclist was hit in the back at 115th Street.

Officers at the scene said the motorcyclist lost control of the bike after he was shot and that the pickup driver drove away.

They said Bixby police were updated on the situation as Sheridan Road is the Tulsa-Bixby border between 111th and 121st streets.

Officers said the shooter was still at large later Tuesday.