“No alarm bells” were sounding to indicate that the suspect in two shootings at different north Tulsa locations on Tuesday might be inclined to such violence, the Tulsa police chief said Wednesday as detectives continued to investigate what could have led up to the attack.

“People want answers. They want motive. They want to know how to prevent this again, and I would love to be able to provide that information to people, but we're not there yet, and I don’t know if we’ll get there,” Chief Wendell Franklin told the Tulsa World.

“From what we can tell, everything has been random. We don't believe there was any connection with any of the victims,” he added.

Carlton Jefferson Gilford, 61, is believed to have shot Lundin Hathcock, 35, and James McDaniel, 55, in the backs of their heads, Hathcock at the Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave., and McDaniel at the QuikTrip at 1513 N. Peoria Ave.

Gilford was taken into custody by responding officers outside the convenience store and confessed to the shootings, police said Tuesday.

As officers “were sifting through trying to figure out who was a witness and who worked at the convenience store, he identified himself and said that he was the one” that fired the shots, Franklin said.

Gilford was taken to a hospital for treatment of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head that police think was a failed suicide attempt between the time he left the library and when he entered the QuikTrip, Franklin said. Police said Wednesday that he is no longer in critical condition.

There was no previous interaction or confrontation between Gilford and either victim, Franklin continued.

Hathcock was sitting at a desk in the library when Gilford “just pointed the gun at the back of his head and shot him,” Franklin said.

“I don't even know if the person sitting at the table even knew that he was behind him,” the chief added.

“This was similar to what occurred at the QuikTrip," Franklin said. After shooting McDaniel, the assailant shot one round toward the security guard in the store and then fired more rounds at McDaniel while he was on the ground, the chief said.

As others were running out of the QuikTrip, Gilford ran out with them, Franklin said.

“There was nothing to raise an alarm with anyone inside of the QuikTrip” in advance, Franklin said. “He walked in with other people that were walking into the QuikTrip, as well, and went over and I guess targeted a specific … man. As that man’s back was turned, he just pulled the gun and shot him.”

Hathcock was taken to a hospital but died later in the day. McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

From a search Tuesday at Gilford's residence in north Tulsa, police discovered that he was estranged from his family and distant from his neighbors, Franklin said.

After officers talked with family members, police still had no explanation for why the attacks happened, he said.

“Right now, there's no indication from the evidence that we have of mental illness. That's what we're trying to figure out and understand more of," Franklin said.

Gilford does have a criminal history that dates back to at least 1998, according to Tulsa County jail logs kept by the Tulsa World. He was booked into the Tulsa Jail that year on complaints of child abuse, assault and battery, and driving without a seat belt, the records show. The World could not locate any record of a charge being filed related to that arrest.

His most recent arrest was in 2013 on misdemeanor charges of transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle and eluding police. He was sentenced to one year in the county jail with all but 17 days suspended after pleading guilty to the charges and forfeiting the gun. He listed himself as homeless when arrested.

Franklin said law enforcement had not been in contact with Gilford since the 2013 arrest.

“It is a very difficult situation because there were no alarm bells to ring in this particular instance, and it just happened.

“Everything was normal, and it just happened. And those are always the most difficult circumstances to deal with,” Franklin said.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said he'd been briefed by Franklin and hopes the investigation “will shed light on how this happened.”

“As Tulsa police have shared with me, random incidents of violence like this are rare,” Bynum said. “That doesn't make them any less tragic, but any of us are more likely to be killed in a vehicular accident than in a random incident like this.

“Our homicide rate for 2023 is almost half of what it was at this point in 2022. We are equipping Tulsa police officers with modern technology that allows them to more effectively identify perpetrators of violent crime and get them off the street.”