Mother agrees to plea, life sentence in shootings that killed two of her children

An Okmulgee County woman charged in the 2018 fatal shootings of two of her children and the wounding of another has indicated she intends to plead guilty to murder and assault charges.

Amy Leann Hall, 42, will plead guilty to two counts of murder in Indian Country and one count of assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, according to a court filing made Tuesday on her behalf.

A judge on Wednesday scheduled a hearing on Nov. 28 in Muskogee federal court regarding the plea.

An attorney for Hall indicated in court filings that the plea deal, which calls for her to serve life in prison, had a deadline of this past Monday.

“The government has informed counsel that if Ms. Hall does not accept this agreement by (Monday), the government will dismiss her case so that Oklahoma can reinstate prosecution and seek the death penalty,” according to a court filing made on Hall’s behalf.

A federal grand jury in Muskogee federal court indicted Hall in connection with the Nov. 1, 2018, fatal shootings of Kayson Toliver, 18, and Kloee Hall, 16, at their home near Nuyaka. Hall was also charged with shooting a third child of hers, a 14-year-old girl, who was injured but managed to disarm Hall.

Hall was initially charged in state court. Her state charges were dismissed in October 2020 after she raised a jurisdictional challenge following the July 2020 landmark U.S. Supreme Court McGirt ruling, which determined the Muscogee Nation reservation had never been disestablished by Congress.

The ruling, coupled with others from state appellate court, meant Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute crimes involving American Indians when the offense was committed within one of six tribal reservations located in eastern Oklahoma.

State charges against Hall were dismissed after it was shown that the victims were all members of an American Indian tribe and the crime occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.

At the time, it was believed that federal court was the only option available to prosecutors since Hall was not an American Indian, while her child victims had tribal ties.

That sentiment changed June 30 when the U.S. Supreme Court issued an opinion that said the state of Oklahoma shared criminal jurisdiction with federal authorities when a person with tribal ties is victimized by a non-American Indian within one of six reservations in eastern Oklahoma.

The ruling permitted state officials to reinstate some prison sentences dismissed following the McGirt ruling.

The deal comes after Hall indicated dissatisfaction with her legal representation.

In an Oct. 1-dated letter to the judge hearing her case, Hall asked that she be appointed new legal counsel after complaining of infrequent visits from her attorneys to discuss her case.

Hall has been held in custody since her arrest in 2018.

However, Hall, through her attorneys, indicated in a Friday court filing that she was withdrawing her request for new legal counsel for now.

