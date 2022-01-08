Most released due to McGirt have been charged either federally or tribally, Tulsa World analysis finds

Sims cannot be charged by tribal officials due to her non-Native status, and the statute of limitations has expired on any federal crime with which she could have been charged.

'Getting ahead of this'

The post-McGirt changes have Kenny Wright, the district attorney serving Ottawa and Delaware counties, spreading the word to tribal members on how not to be a crime victim.

Wright has told civic groups that tribal members are subject to being crime victims by non-tribal members when the latter know they are unlikely to face any consequences for their actions.

“We’re starting to see targeting of some of our Native American citizens by non-Native criminal organizations,” Wright said, mentioning the Irish Mob gang as an example.

“We seem to be running into cases where it appears Natives were intentionally targeted because of their Native status,” Wright said.

He described a scenario where a non-Native could target a Native home, knowing the state and tribal government couldn’t prosecute the case due to McGirt and federal law, while federal prosecutors don’t have the resources to prosecute the case.