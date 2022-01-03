More than 75 shots fired in 61st and Peoria shootout

Over 75 shots were fired in front of Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria Sunday evening, Tulsa police said.

Police were called to the entrance of Savanna Landing Apartments at 6000 S. Newport Ave. about 6:30 p.m. to reported of shots being fired in the area. The shooting reportedly started with an argument between eight to nine men in black clothing and ski masks, witnesses told officers.

The men started arguing in a driveway, then escalated to the shooting. The shooting continued to the apartment complex entrance, then the men ran away east on 60th Street, police said.

A crime scene setup stretched the whole block from 61st Street to 60th Street on Newport.

No one was hit, that police have found so far, but two homes with multiple people inside were hit, police said. Four vehicles also had bullet holes in them.

"Two homes had also been hit, one had multiple children inside," police said in a news release. "The people in the homes were very fortunate as nobody was shot by the barrage of bullets."

Crime scene units found more than 75 shell casings at the scene from multiple different caliber weapons, police said.

Anyone with information about the shootout is asked to call the Police Department at 918-596-9222 or call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app.