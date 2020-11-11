More than 30 indicted in Oklahoma heroin trafficking operations

More than 30 individuals were named in two separate indictments this month for their alleged roles in heroin trafficking operations in Oklahoma.

The indictments were unsealed late Tuesday after the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with state and local law enforcement agencies, arrested 23 people in a task force operation. At least 18 of those named are known to be unlawfully in the country, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

"Operations ‘Royal Flush’ and ‘Town Clown’ involved the takedown of massive heroin trafficking organizations in Oklahoma," U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a release. "Early (Tuesday) morning, the DEA orchestrated the simultaneous execution of search and arrest warrants at 14 different sites in Oklahoma, arresting 23 individuals and seizing approximately 4 kilograms of heroin and $120,000 in U.S. currency.

“I commend the more than 200 law enforcement agents and officers who participated in (the) takedown and thank the DEA for their leadership throughout this investigation.”