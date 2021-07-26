 Skip to main content
More than 100 shots fired in north Tulsa homicide, police chief says
  • Updated
hom30.JPG

A man died of his injuries after being found in the street in this area late Saturday. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677). 

Tulsa police are investigating a homicide in which “over 100 shots were fired” and a man was found fatally wounded in a north Tulsa street.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 11:20 p.m. Saturday found Daquan Ratliff, 27, injured in the road near 28th Street North and Boston Place, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

Ratliff was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead of gunshot wounds.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin tweeted Monday evening that “over 100 shots were fired” in the homicide.

Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said detectives don't think it was a gunfight but instead that only “one side” was shooting.

He said they are not yet sure whether multiple people or just one person fired the shots.

“Common sense would say yes (to multiple shooters), based on the sheer number of rounds fired,” Watkins said. “But we’re just missing too many of the puzzle pieces to say for sure.”

Ratliff is Tulsa's 30th homicide victim this year.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

