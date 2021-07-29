Months-long investigation results in arrest of Tulsa kidnapping suspect

Detectives continued narrowing the list for several weeks, at one point getting it down to nine potential suspects in Tulsa and surrounding counties.

"We spent the next month focused on (Webb) and everything we could find out about him," Adams said.

A mid-July search warrant on Webb's phone number reportedly showed that his cellphone had pinged in the area of the kidnapping during the approximate time of the crime.

Detectives also noted in the affidavit that Webb's vehicle matched that described in a March 26 field interview report in which an 11-year-old girl and her friend reported that a man in a pickup had pulled around to address the girls while they were on a walk in east Tulsa, calling them "cute" before attempting to block them with his vehicle. The girls escaped to a home, the affidavit states.

"We don’t know if (Webb) has done this before; we have not had a victim come forward," Adams said. "But we felt like he was escalating."

Adams said detectives chose not to alert the public to the vehicle description because investigators had leads to follow. Their investigation focused on Webb within 10 days, and at that time, they weren't ready to "bring him in" and didn't want to alert him to the investigation.