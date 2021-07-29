Months-long investigation results in arrest of Tulsa kidnapping suspect

Fifty-seven demanding days after a stranger plucked a 7-year-old girl from her outdoor playtime in north Tulsa and nearly fled the area with her in his truck, police detectives announced the arrest of a man they worry could be a repeat offender.
Christopher Donald Webb, 40, of Owasso, was arrested on a warrant during a search of his Owasso home Wednesday night following 57 demanding days of investigation, said Lt. John Adams of the Tulsa Police Department's Child Exploitation Unit.
"There were some long nights that we worried about finding (Webb) before he could actually abduct a child, and that really weighed heavy on a lot of us," Adams said during a video news conference Thursday.
Adams' unit picked up the case June 2 after police officers responded to an abduction call in the 1800 block of North College Avenue: A man later alleged to be Webb had reportedly grabbed the 7-year-old girl while she was playing outside and had taken off with her in his truck.
The girl screamed and fought, which drew attention from her guardian and neighbors who came outside and began screaming and yelling, as well, chasing after the truck, according to Webb's charging documents.
The vehicle had turned the corner when the guardian saw the child running back toward her.
Investigators don't know for sure why the man apparently let the child go after abducting her— Webb reportedly is not speaking with detectives — but Adams said he believes it's because of the commotion the child and witnesses caused.
Detectives began interviewing witnesses and pulling surveillance video from residences and businesses in the area to gather descriptions of the abductor and vehicle, and they found that a driver in a vehicle had stalked the victim's 9-year-old sister and aunt earlier in the evening while they walked to and from a store on North Harvard Avenue, a police news release states.
"They didn't notice it, but when we pulled the video, a vehicle had followed them; passed by them several times," Adams said. "When the (guardian) takes the 9-year-old inside, he sits and waits for his opportunity and sees the 7-year-old come outside to play."
After gathering a detailed vehicle description — a white Ram 2500 crew cab pickup with nine specific markers, including two aftermarket additions such as black side steps and a two-ball drop hitch — detectives poured over 3,000 VINs, narrowing the suspect list and eliminating vehicles that didn't fit the specifications.
Police officers patrolling the city also targeted any vehicle matching the description in traffic stops.
Eight days after the abduction, Webb was pulled over in east Tulsa. His information was gathered, including his pickup's VIN, and his vehicle matched all nine specifications, but he was released at the scene due to there still being "a large number of potential suspect vehicles," a police affidavit states.
Detectives continued narrowing the list for several weeks, at one point getting it down to nine potential suspects in Tulsa and surrounding counties.
"We spent the next month focused on (Webb) and everything we could find out about him," Adams said.
A mid-July search warrant on Webb's phone number reportedly showed that his cellphone had pinged in the area of the kidnapping during the approximate time of the crime.
Detectives also noted in the affidavit that Webb's vehicle matched that described in a March 26 field interview report in which an 11-year-old girl and her friend reported that a man in a pickup had pulled around to address the girls while they were on a walk in east Tulsa, calling them "cute" before attempting to block them with his vehicle. The girls escaped to a home, the affidavit states.
"We don’t know if (Webb) has done this before; we have not had a victim come forward," Adams said. "But we felt like he was escalating."
Adams said detectives chose not to alert the public to the vehicle description because investigators had leads to follow. Their investigation focused on Webb within 10 days, and at that time, they weren't ready to "bring him in" and didn't want to alert him to the investigation.
Officers seized some electronics during the search of Webb's home and say they'll be reviewed for any related incriminating content.
In a forensic interview, the 7-year-old girl said her kidnapper forcibly grabbed her, placed her on his lap in his vehicle and drove away "without saying a word to her" while she screamed and kicked, the affidavit states.
Webb is a convicted drug felon, and detectives learned that he had been accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in a 2010 Department of Human Services case. The case was also documented by the Collinsville Police Department, but no arrest was made, the affidavit states.
Webb is charged in Tulsa County District Court with one count of kidnapping and is currently in the Tulsa County jail in lieu of about $150,000 bond.
Adams encouraged parents and childless residents alike to be aware of their surroundings, always making eye contact with potentially shady characters. It's easy to get complacent or comfortable in an area one considers home, he said, but dangers are out there, and it's important to be alert and vigilant.
"Every parent's fear is the stranger abductions, because those don't turn out very well," Adams said. "Thank goodness, for whatever reason, he let her out."