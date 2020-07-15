...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 108 DEGREES EXPECTED.
* WHERE...MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TO 8 PM WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION
RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR
CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED
TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL
911.
&&
Ronnie Dean Busick is pictured at the Craig County Jail in Vinita. SHEILA STOGSDILL/For the Tulsa World
VINITA — The only suspect still living in one of the state’s most notorious murder-kidnapping-arson cases has entered a guilty plea in an agreement with prosecutors connected to the disappearance and presumed deaths of two Craig County teens.
Holding onto a cane, Busick appeared in Craig County District Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of accessory to murder; the remaining charges of murder, arson and kidnapping were dropped per the agreement.
Busick was sentenced to 15 years, serving 10 years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody and five years under supervised release. An alternative sentence would leave Busick serving five years in prison if information he provides leads to the recovery of Ashley Freeman's and Lauria Bible's remains. He would also serve five years of supervised release. Time served would also apply to the sentence.
Formal sentencing is set for Aug. 31.
Investigators believe Busick and two other men, Warren Phillip Welch II and David Pennington, both now deceased, are the people who shot Danny and Kathy Freeman and kidnapped the girls on Dec. 30, 1999, and set the Freemans’ mobile home in Welch on fire.
When asked by Judge Shawn Taylor, Busick said he “withheld information about Welch and Pennington.”
Investigators think the men kidnapped the girls and took them to a mobile home in Picher, where they were bound, tortured, sexually assaulted and killed.
Busick remained in a chair that was located in a hallway adjacent to a courtroom door. He did not stand during his hearing.
Taylor repeatedly reminded Busick his sentence could be “a very short sentence” if he provides the location of the girls’ remains.
Lorene Bible, Lauria Bible’s mother, said after the hearing she was in agreement with the plea agreement.
District Attorney Matt Ballard and Prosecutor Isaac Shields said after the hearing Busick has provided some information and there may be provision for him to lead investigators to a location.
Possible new search sites have come to light.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Agent Tammy Ferrari and District 12 DA Investigator Gary Stansill have been analyzing and researching possible search locations for the remains of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, missing for over two decades.
“These locations came from recent information received from an undisclosed source,” Stansill said.
Investigators have spent months searching mine shafts, ponds and other spots of interest in the former Tar Creek mining area.
Busick is being held in the Craig County jail in lieu of $1 million bail.