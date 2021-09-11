 Skip to main content
Missing 38-year-old Broke Arrow woman sought
Missing 38-year-old Broke Arrow woman sought

A search for a woman who was last seen in Broken Arrow is ongoing.

The Volunteers of America is attempting to locate a 38-year-old woman with developmental disabilities identified as Katie who has been missing since 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.

She was last spotted on near 91st Street and Aspen Avenue, the release said.

The woman is about 4-feet-5 inches and weighs 102 pounds. She was wearing black leggings, a denim jacket and a dark blue shirt, though she could have on different clothing. The release indicates that woman could possibly not respond if addressed by Katie and may be using a different name. 

She has a condition that causes insatiable hunger. Volunteers of America officials explained that she could be in areas where restaurants and grocery stores are located. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulsa Police Department at 918-596-9222

