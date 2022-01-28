Meth trafficking suspect arrested after high-speed chase through neighborhood streets

Tulsa police arrested a man allegedly in possession of methamphetamine, heroine and marijuana after a Tuesday pursuit through neighborhoods with speeds that reached twice the legal limit.

Christopher Matthews, 26, ran from police in what they said was a narcotics-filled vehicle before crashing into an oncoming vehicle south of 15th Street on Yale Avenue, according to an arrest report.

Matthews operated his vehicle in a reckless manner and endangered others by driving faster than 80 mph down a city street, running red lights, and making aggressive lane changes, police alleged.

They said he was driving north on Sheridan Road when officers, believing that his vehicle resembled one involved in a recent burglary, activated their sirens and attempted a traffic stop.

Matthews failed to yield and began eluding the officers, police said in the report.

He made his way to a gas station at 21st Street and 67th East Avenue, where he turned around in the parking lot to go west on 21st, police said.

Matthews drove at least two more miles before his vehicle went left of center and hit an oncoming vehicle in the 1600 block of South Yale, police said.