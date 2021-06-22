Meth-trafficking case back on against Tulsa man who says search wasn't legal

The Court of Criminal Appeals reversed Smith's ruling after prosecutors appealed, writing that several states have determined decriminalization of cannabis "does not equate to blanket legalization." As a result, the court found the odor or presence of cannabis remains a factor police can consider when determining probable cause for suspicion of criminal activity.

State law indicates simple possession of small amounts of cannabis without a medical license is punishable by up to a $400 fine, but no jail time, for those who can cite a medical condition. Although officers did not find a joint in Roberson's SUV, they said they smelled a "strong odor" of cannabis.

"The decriminalization of marijuana possession for those holding medical marijuana licenses in no way affects a police officer's formation of probable cause based upon the presence or odor of marijuana," the unanimous opinion from Judge Gary Lumpkin states.

Beyerl, a gang unit officer, and his partner reported seeing a black SUV with an expired tag leave a parking lot of a "known drug motel" near 41st Street and Memorial Drive. They also alleged Roberson was not wearing a seat belt and claimed Roberson, who "sported Irish Mob tattoos," and Turner struggled to show proper identification.

