Men arrested in weekend death of homeless man are both charged with murder

The two men who were arrested earlier this week in connection with Saturday's homicide of a homeless man in east Tulsa have both been charged with murder.

Brandon Lancaste, who will be 20 Friday, is charged federally due to his Choctaw Nation citizenship with second-degree murder in Indian Country and with carrying, using and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence in the shooting death of Keith Brown, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Kaleb Carter, 21, was charged in Tulsa County District Court with first-degree murder and with assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Police officers who were called to a shooting at the Sonic Drive-In at 11231 E. 11th St. about 5:15 a.m. Saturday found Brown dead at the scene.

Video footage showed two men, alleged to be Carter and Lancaste, get out of a vehicle at 5:09 a.m. and walk toward the Sonic, where Brown was. A couple of minutes later, the men can be seen running away and getting in the car as it drives away, according to Lancaste's criminal complaint.

Investigators located the car's owner, who said she gave her friend, whom she later identified as Lancaste, and his friend a ride to a QuikTrip near the Sonic. She said that after they got out of the car and walked to the Sonic, she heard a gunshot, the filing says.

After identifying Carter and Lancaste, police apprehended the men and interviewed Carter, according to the criminal complaint. Lancaste reportedly refused to be interviewed.

Carter told officers that he and Lancaste were given a ride by the woman who owned the car. He said that when they got to the QuikTrip, the woman asked Carter and Lancaste to "rough up" Brown because she said he owed her money for drugs, according to the criminal complaint.

Carter said he and Lancaste put masks on and went to Brown and that Lancaste hit Brown on the head with a gun, which he said went off and shot Brown in the head.

Carter then confirmed the video footage by saying he and Lancaste then ran away from the shooting scene, according to the criminal complaint.

Jail records showed Thursday evening that Lancaste and Carter were both still in the Tulsa County jail, Lancaste on an FBI hold and Carter in lieu of $5 million bond.