Most of the six children who died in October in a suspected murder-suicide in a Broken Arrow home that was set on fire had been shot multiple times, newly released medical reports indicate.
The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday released preliminary summary autopsy reports of married couple Brian and Brittany Nelson, 34 and 32, respectively, and their children: Brian II, 13; Brantley, 9; Vegeta, 7; Ragnar, 5; Kurgan, 2; and Britannica, 1.
Their bodies were discovered in the family's home in the 400 block of South Hickory Avenue, near Houston (81st) Street and Elm Place (161st East Avenue), about 4 p.m. Oct. 27 after neighbors reported that the house was on fire.
The reports noted single gunshot wounds to each parent's head and listed their manners of death as unknown. More specific details are not available in summary reports; the full autopsy reports will be released when they are complete.
Broken Arrow police
have said the incident was likely a murder-suicide and named the parents as suspects.
The children's bodies were all found in a burning back bedroom. Their reports say they died by homicide and were burned to varying degrees, although investigators said the flames did not kill them.
The eldest son, Brian II, was shot at least six times, and the youngest daughter, Brittanica, was shot five times, the reports indicate. Brantley and Vegeta were each shot at least four times, and Ragnar and Kurgan were each shot once.
Police have not given a motive for the crime, but Tulsa World reporters Andrea Eger and Curtis Killman found that the couple was struggling with growing financial pressures and chronic health conditions at the time of the killings.
Brian Nelson's
parents told the Tulsa World their son and daughter-in-law had become more distant from them the year before the killings, but they shared the moments of joy the grandparents had shared with the little ones.
A community
prayer service following the event saw about 125 people attend, and the home has since been demolished. October 2022 video: Murder-suicide investigation after fire at Broken Arrow home
Authorities responded to a fire at a home and found 2 adults and 6 children dead inside. Police say the 2 adults are being investigated as primary suspects.
Photos: Scenes from Broken Arrow house fire where eight were found dead
BA Fatal Fire
Kris Welch approaches the house in the 400 block of South Hickory Ave. where 8 people died in an apparent murder-suicide involving 2 adults and 6 children Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Broken Arrow, Okla. Welch owns the home and was the family's landlord for 8 years. Emergency personnel responded to the house Thursday for a reported fire. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13 years-old.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
What began as a fire and rescue operation Thursday turned into a murder-suicide investigation at a Broken Arrow home where eight family members were found dead.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Traci Treseler cries while talking about her neighbors Friday. Broken Arrow police said a murder-suicide investigation remains ongoing after two adults and six children were found dead the day before during a house fire.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow police investigate a murder-suicide after a fire was reported in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue on Oct. 27, 2022.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
The room in the back of the house in the 400 block of South Hickory Ave. where 8 people died in an apparent murder-suicide involving 2 adults and 6 children Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Broken Arrow, Okla. Emergency personnel responded to the house Thursday for a reported fire. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13 years-old.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Investigators work at a house in the 400 block of South Hickory Ave. where 8 people died in an apparent murder-suicide involving 2 adults and 6 children Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Broken Arrow, Okla. Emergency personnel responded to the house Thursday for a reported fire. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13 years-old.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Kris Welch views the house in the 400 block of South Hickory Ave. where 8 people died in an apparent murder-suicide involving 2 adults and 6 children Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Broken Arrow, Okla. Welch owns the home and was the family's landlord for 8 years. Emergency personnel responded to the house Thursday for a reported fire. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13 years-old.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
The room in the back of the house in the 400 block of South Hickory Ave. where 8 people died in an apparent murder-suicide involving 2 adults and 6 children Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Broken Arrow, Okla. Emergency personnel responded to the house Thursday for a reported fire. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13 years-old.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Investigators work at a house in the 400 block of South Hickory Ave. where 8 people died in an apparent murder-suicide involving 2 adults and 6 children Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Broken Arrow, Okla. Emergency personnel responded to the house Thursday for a reported fire. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13 years-old.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
A community prayer service is planned Sunday evening in Broken Arrow for the family found dead in this house on Oct. 27.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World file
Investigators work at a house in the 400 block of South Hickory Ave. where 8 people died in an apparent murder-suicide involving 2 adults and 6 children Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Broken Arrow, Okla. Emergency personnel responded to the house Thursday for a reported fire. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13 years-old.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
An investigator works at a house in the 400 block of South Hickory Ave. where 8 people died in an apparent murder-suicide involving 2 adults and 6 children Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Broken Arrow, Okla. Emergency personnel responded to the house Thursday for a reported fire. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13 years-old.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
at a house in the 400 block of South Hickory Ave. where 8 people died in an apparent murder-suicide involving 2 adults and 6 children Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Broken Arrow, Okla. Emergency personnel responded to the house Thursday for a reported fire. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13 years-old.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
The room in the back of the house in the 400 block of South Hickory Ave. where 8 people died in an apparent murder-suicide involving 2 adults and 6 children Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Broken Arrow, Okla. Emergency personnel responded to the house Thursday for a reported fire. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13 years-old.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
The house(center) in the 400 block of South Hickory Ave. where 8 people died in an apparent murder-suicide involving 2 adults and 6 children Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Broken Arrow, Okla. Emergency personnel responded to the house Thursday for a reported fire. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13 years-old.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
An investigator works at a house in the 400 block of South Hickory Ave. where 8 people died in an apparent murder-suicide involving 2 adults and 6 children Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Broken Arrow, Okla. Emergency personnel responded to the house Thursday for a reported fire. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13 years-old.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Investigators work at a house in the 400 block of South Hickory Ave. where 8 people died in an apparent murder-suicide involving 2 adults and 6 children Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Broken Arrow, Okla. Emergency personnel responded to the house Thursday for a reported fire. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13 years-old.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
The room in the back of the house in the 400 block of South Hickory Ave. where 8 people died in an apparent murder-suicide involving 2 adults and 6 children Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Broken Arrow, Okla. Emergency personnel responded to the house Thursday for a reported fire. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13 years-old.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Kris Welch views the house in the 400 block of South Hickory Ave. where 8 people died in an apparent murder-suicide involving 2 adults and 6 children Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Broken Arrow, Okla. Welch owns the home and was the family's landlord for 8 years. Emergency personnel responded to the house Thursday for a reported fire. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13 years-old.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Six children ranging from 1 year old to 13 years old were found dead in the rear bedroom of a three-bedroom, 980-square-foot Broken Arrow home.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
None of the eight found dead inside a Broken Arrow home are believed to have died from the fire Thursday. Officials said firearms were recovered from inside the home.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
at a house in the 400 block of South Hickory Ave. where 8 people died in an apparent murder-suicide involving 2 adults and 6 children Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Broken Arrow, Okla. Emergency personnel responded to the house Thursday for a reported fire. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13 years-old.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Authorities investigate a murder-suicide in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue, northwest of Houston (81st) Street and Elm Place (161st East Avenue) in Broken Arrow early Friday. The six juvenile victims were found in one room of the house where the fire was contained, but none of the victims are believed to have died due to the fire, according to authorities.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Authorities investigate a murder-suicide with six juvenile victims in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue, northwest of Houston (81st) Street and Elm Place (161st East Avenue) in Broken Arrow early Friday.
Mike SImons, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow police investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities at the corner South Hickory Avenue and West Galveston Street on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Along with Broken Arrow police and firefighters, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue on Oct. 27, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Along with Broken Arrow police and firefighters, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue on Oct. 27, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Kris Welch walks by the home where a family of eight was found dead Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Broken Arrow. Welch, who owns the home, said the family had been renting there eight years. A murder-suicide investigation remains ongoing.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Along with Broken Arrow police and firefighters, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue on Oct. 27, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Along with Broken Arrow police and firefighters, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue on Oct. 27, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Along with Broken Arrow police and firefighters, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue on Oct. 27, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Along with Broken Arrow police and firefighters, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue on Oct. 27, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Along with Broken Arrow police and firefighters, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue on Oct. 27, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
