Most of the six children who died in October in a suspected murder-suicide in a Broken Arrow home that was set on fire had been shot multiple times, newly released medical reports indicate.

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday released preliminary summary autopsy reports of married couple Brian and Brittany Nelson, 34 and 32, respectively, and their children: Brian II, 13; Brantley, 9; Vegeta, 7; Ragnar, 5; Kurgan, 2; and Britannica, 1.

Their bodies were discovered in the family's home in the 400 block of South Hickory Avenue, near Houston (81st) Street and Elm Place (161st East Avenue), about 4 p.m. Oct. 27 after neighbors reported that the house was on fire.

The reports noted single gunshot wounds to each parent's head and listed their manners of death as unknown. More specific details are not available in summary reports; the full autopsy reports will be released when they are complete.

Broken Arrow police have said the incident was likely a murder-suicide and named the parents as suspects.

The children's bodies were all found in a burning back bedroom. Their reports say they died by homicide and were burned to varying degrees, although investigators said the flames did not kill them.

The eldest son, Brian II, was shot at least six times, and the youngest daughter, Brittanica, was shot five times, the reports indicate. Brantley and Vegeta were each shot at least four times, and Ragnar and Kurgan were each shot once.

Police have not given a motive for the crime, but Tulsa World reporters Andrea Eger and Curtis Killman found that the couple was struggling with growing financial pressures and chronic health conditions at the time of the killings.

Brian Nelson's parents told the Tulsa World their son and daughter-in-law had become more distant from them the year before the killings, but they shared the moments of joy the grandparents had shared with the little ones.

A community prayer service following the event saw about 125 people attend, and the home has since been demolished.

October 2022 video: Murder-suicide investigation after fire at Broken Arrow home

