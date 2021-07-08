'McGirt v. Oklahoma Community Impact Forum' set for Tuesday; tribal leaders not participating

The email says a formal invitation would follow.

The chief executives of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Muscogee nations, in Tulsa on Thursday for an intertribal council, gave varying answers about their awareness of the forum, but all expressed more or less the same level of distrust about its intent.

"The fact that we have what appears to be an anti-McGirt rally for political reasons … is the opposite of the direction the state needs to go," said Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

Kunzweiler said the forum is not intended as an attack on McGirt or the tribes and pointed out that the participants include the Native Alliance Against Violence.

"This is an open event designed to help out victims of crime (affected by) McGirt," Kunzweiler said.

He and the Governor's Office both said they hope tribes will participate in the forum.

Muscogee Chief David Hill, whose tribal nation's boundaries include most of Tulsa, said he wants to hear the concerns of those caught up in the jurisdictional shifts caused by McGirt.

But he also said he believes that victims are being used "for political reasons."