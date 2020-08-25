MUSKOGEE — Jimcy McGirt, who won a landmark Supreme Court ruling over the state of Oklahoma, will not be released from jail he awaits his retrial in federal court, a judge has ruled.
U.S. Magistrate Steven P. Shreder ruled Tuesday during a detention hearing that McGirt’s hopes of living in a travel trailer provided by family members while the case progresses and his concerns about contracting COVID-19 while in jail were not enough to counter concerns that the public would not be protected or that he would pose a flight risk if released.
Shreder scheduled an Oct. 6 trial date for McGirt in Muskogee federal court.
A grand jury on Aug. 17 named McGirt in a three-count indictment in connection with the 1996 sexual abuse of a then-4-year-old girl in Wagoner County.
McGirt is being retried in Muskogee federal court after the Supreme Court, in a July 9 ruling, found that a state of Oklahoma jury didn’t have the right to hear his case in 1997 because Congress never disestablished the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s 1860s-era boundaries, which included much of Tulsa and the area where authorities said McGirt sexually abused the girl.
The 1997 Wagoner County District Court jury found McGirt guilty on all three counts and sentenced him to life without parole on one charge. He received two concurrent 500-year sentences on the second and third counts.
The Supreme Court ruled that because McGirt is an American Indian and the alleged crime occurred within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's reservation boundaries, he should have been tried in federal court.
Richard O’Carroll, McGirt’s attorney, offered testimony from a jail nurse supervisor, who said the Muskogee County detention center has yet to have any COVID-19 cases among its 270 or so detainees.
O’Carroll cast doubt on claims by the nurse that the room where he would meet with McGirt to discuss his case was large enough to practice social distancing.
Shreder’s ruling came despite a family member's saying McGirt, 71, could stay in a travel trailer eight miles from his home in Seminole County while the case progressed.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah McAmis noted that McGirt had previously confessed to sexually abusing two other young children in state court, convictions that were unrelated to the pending federal case.
She also pointed out the nature of the charges against McGirt and that he faces up to a life sentence if convicted. She said the victim agreed with the decision by the U.S. Attorney’s Office to seek to have McGirt detained while the case proceeds.
Meanwhile, the McGirt ruling continues to affect other cases across eastern Oklahoma.
Since the ruling, state officials have begun dismissing cases involving American Indians that were pending in state court so they could be refiled in federal court.
Federal officials, meanwhile, have been shouldering a heavier criminal case load as new crimes involving American Indians in the Muscogee (Creek) Nation 11-county reservation footprint have fallen within their purview.