McGirt: Men currently serving life sentences charged in federal court after challenging state convictions

Three men serving life prison sentences for murder, including one for a killing nearly 33 years ago, are facing federal murder charges after challenging their state convictions on jurisdictional grounds.
Johnny Jumper Jr., 44, and Herman Snell II, 41, were charged by indictment with first-degree murder in Indian Country Tuesday in Tulsa federal court, records show.
Jumper and Snell are serving life prison terms for their part in a gruesome 1994 murder in Salina, Okla.
Also, federal authorities charged Kendall Dean Mitchell, 56, by criminal complaint with first-degree murder in Indian Country.
Jumper and Snell are serving life prison terms in connection with the 1994 beating death of Robert Ballard, 33.
Ballard’s body was found May 1, 1994 in a ditch, just yards from his Salina home, according to Tulsa World archives.
Ballard suffered multiple injuries to his skull, chest, back and extremities. A piece of plastic from a child’s toy was embedded in his head.
Jumper and Snell have both challenged their state convictions, citing a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision that affirmed a lower court ruling, which found that the state of Oklahoma did not have the jurisdiction to try Jimcy McGirt for child sex abuse because Congress had never formally disestablished the Muscogee Nation reservation.
Federal officials have been filing charges in cases involving American Indians where McGirt applied, sometimes before their state charge was officially overturned.
A Mayes County jury convicted Jumper of first-degree murder in 1995. Jumper was 17 at the time of Ballard’s death.
Snell, who was 14 when Ballard was murdered, received a life prison sentence after pleading no contest to first-degree murder.
Testimony during Jumper’s trial indicated that Snell did most of the beating of Ballard.
One witness testified that she heard Ballard screaming for his life after Snell entered the man’s home with the intent to rob him, according to Tulsa World archives.
The two teens, who had been drinking 190 proof alcohol prior to the beating, chased Ballard from his home to a nearby ditch where the beating continued, trial testimony indicated.
The state medical examiner testified that Ballard’s entire facial bone had been broken into tiny pieces as a result of the beating.
One witness who testified at Jumper’s trial said Ballard was beaten with fists, feet, a toilet seat, a plastic toy and a wooden stick with nails protruding from it.
Testimony indicated Snell laughed as he emerged once from the ditch where Ballard was, saying he could put his finger through one of the man’s eye sockets where his eyeball once was.
Both Jumper and Snell in their applications for post-conviction relief note that they are members of the Cherokee Nation and the crime occurred within the tribe’s reservation.
Mitchell, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to the 1988 fatal shooting of Flem “Bud” Moody Jr., 50, in Copan.
Moody’s wife, Phyllis Lynn Stacks, is also serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to her part in his death.
Stacks, during her plea, admitted to hiring Mitchell to kill Moody, who she claimed abused her.
The criminal complaint indicates that Mitchell is a member of the Cherokee Nation and the crime occurred within the tribe’s historic reservation boundaries.