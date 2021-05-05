McGirt: Men currently serving life sentences charged in federal court after challenging state convictions

Federal officials have been filing charges in cases involving American Indians where McGirt applied, sometimes before their state charge was officially overturned.

A Mayes County jury convicted Jumper of first-degree murder in 1995. Jumper was 17 at the time of Ballard’s death.

Snell, who was 14 when Ballard was murdered, received a life prison sentence after pleading no contest to first-degree murder.

Testimony during Jumper’s trial indicated that Snell did most of the beating of Ballard.

One witness testified that she heard Ballard screaming for his life after Snell entered the man’s home with the intent to rob him, according to Tulsa World archives.

The two teens, who had been drinking 190 proof alcohol prior to the beating, chased Ballard from his home to a nearby ditch where the beating continued, trial testimony indicated.

The state medical examiner testified that Ballard’s entire facial bone had been broken into tiny pieces as a result of the beating.

One witness who testified at Jumper’s trial said Ballard was beaten with fists, feet, a toilet seat, a plastic toy and a wooden stick with nails protruding from it.